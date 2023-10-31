“I've never lied once about it” - xQc admits to getting paid by Stake to gamble on Kick despite previously refuting

Felix "xQc," who inked a two-year deal with Kick in June 2023 (worth $100 million), has been making headlines lately. For those not acquainted with Kick, it's a website co-owned and financially supported by Stake, an online gambling platform. In a recent livestream, the content creator sparked curiosity by openly confessing that he receives compensation from Stake for gambling live on his streams.

What is interesting is that just days after joining Kick, Felix remained quite defensive when confronted with suggestions that he had joined primarily for gambling. This is especially considering Twitch did not permit it anymore.

In his latest stream, however, the 27-year-old read out a chat message, that said:

"Why do you lie so much when it comes to gambling? Just admit you get paid to gamble and move on."

Interestingly, the streamer's response to this was:

"What? Bro! I've never lied once about it."

"Everybody knows I am" - xQc openly admits to hosting sponsored gambling streams

xQc has finally revealed the truth, confirming that he indeed receives payment for streaming gambling content on Kick. Speaking to his live audience on Twitch, the French-Canadian streamer admitted:

"Everybody knows I am (get money from Stake.com)."

(Timestamp: 00:44:54)

Despite this confession, it's worth noting that he previously argued against this being the case when he initially signed the contract with Kick. For example, when Hasan "HasanAbi" accused Felix of joining primarily the platform for financial gain and potentially starting gambling, the latter said:

"If it was about money, nobody would care. If it was only about money then I wouldn't be talking about this. I would just turn the stream off and I would ignore all this sh*t."

Hasan remained concerned about Kick's Stake funding, while Felix maintained that Kick is a live-streaming product, not a gambling platform.

What did the fans say?

xQc's recent confession swiftly made its way to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, generating a slew of comments. Here are some of the notable ones made on the thread:

Fans call out the streamer for lying about his contract (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

xQc is not the sole prominent figure currently hosting gambling streams on Kick. Other notable names, such as Adin Ross and Tyler "Trainwreckstv," have reportedly invested in the company.