"He gets all of the attention" - MrBeast faces backlash for building 100 wells in Africa

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is a well-known philanthropic creator who has gained fame for his acts of charity. He has carried out various initiatives, including funding the construction of wells in Africa, giving away large sums of money to strangers, and supporting numerous charitable causes.

While many appreciate his efforts to make a positive impact on the world, there have been some criticisms and negative reviews of his charitable work, including those related to funding the building of wells in Africa. For instance, Saran Kaba Jones, founder and CEO of FACE Africa, said (transcript from Yahoo News):

"Overnight, this person comes along, who happens to be a white male figure with a huge platform, and all of a sudden, he gets all of the attention. It’s kind of frustrating."

"We are a shameful, horrible country" - Kenyan activist weighs in their opinion following MrBeast's latest video

MrBeast has faced criticism despite his philanthropic efforts, and his recent charitable venture has garnered negative press among Kenyan individuals. For instance, activist Boniface Mwangi posted this on his X account:

"We are a shameful, horrible country. Every five years we give newly elected members of parliament, and senators a Sh5 million car grant, fuel those cars every month but we have no money to drill boreholes for our people? We are a begging nation governed by multimillionaires."

Indeed, not everyone has been critical of MrBeast's charitable efforts. Many people have expressed appreciation for the positive impact of his actions. Freelance journalist Ferdinand Omondi said (Transcript from Yahoo News):

"It’s embarrassing that a YouTuber jetted into Kenya on a charity tour to perform tasks our taxes should have completed ages ago."

Jimmy has been aware of the attention surrounding his philanthropic work. In an X post, he expressed that he knows he may be targeted, but he remains committed to continuing his efforts to help others despite any negative feedback.

In February 2023, MrBeast faced backlash for a video in which uploaded a video helping 1000 Americans with eye diseases. However, some labeled him as an ableist, sparking criticism.