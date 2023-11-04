"I'm going to get canceled": MrBeast makes bold statement about his African Well Charity video

In a post on X, Jimmy "MrBeast" talked about being potentially "canceled" for his latest video, where he built a hundred wells around various parts of Africa. Although renowned for his philanthropic acts, the streamer's efforts have also been met with criticism and scrutiny.

In the post, MrBeast pondered being canceled for uploading a video in which he provided aid to those in need:

"I already know I'm going to get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people."

However, the YouTuber clarified his intentions and stated that he did not care about such criticisms. He emphasized his focus on ensuring that his channel is utilized to help those who need it and inspire his audience to follow in his footsteps:

"I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same."

"I don't care" - MrBeast talks about cancel culture surrounding his videos

In the video, Jimmy goes around various parts of Africa and builds wells to improve accessibility to water in the localities. The video starts with him constructing some wells in Kenya, including one for a school system in Nairiri village.

A still from the video showcasing the former source of water for the students in Nairiri village (Image via YouTube)

He received a huge welcome ceremony at the school and was shown around the area. It was revealed that the school was actually obtaining water from a river nearby, which was unsanitary and, thereby, dangerous.

James drank water drawn from the well using a spigot. (Image via MrBeast/YouTube)

The YouTuber later stated that the new well would not only provide water for the school itself but also for the surrounding neighborhood and village. He subsequently provided a school with new computers, projectors, and books before visiting other regions with water scarcity and accessibility issues.

Fans react to Jimmy's statement

Netizens were in support of the content creator and bemoaned his struggles with internet cancel culture despite organizing humanitarian efforts.

Netizens mentioned how James was facing flak for trying to make the world better. (Image via X)

Some users hailed him as a "superhero" and stated that the world needed more people like him.

X user @iamSureshParmar compares James to a superhero. (Image via MrBeast/X)

Jimmy "MrBeast" is a YouTube creator known for making videos surrounding high-budget challenges with cash prizes. Coupled with that, he's also renowned for his philanthropic work, which is documented in his content. The streamer is currently the most subscribed individual on the platform, with over 206 million subscribers.