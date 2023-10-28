The entire MrBeast and Rosanna Pansino drama explained

Jimmy “MrBeast” recently came under fire by YouTuber Rosanna Pansino. The creator of “Nerdy Nummies” alleged she was edited out of the third Creator Clash by the well-known entrepreneur/YouTuber, with Logan Paul being put in her place instead. Though the baking content creator stated she wasn’t trying to be malicious, she felt the silence she was under was causing undue stress.

Over the past few days, this drama-filled incident came to light. Rosanna Pansino opened up about the issues with MrBeast, and other content creators confirmed her story that she was supposed to be in third place at Creator Clash.

Unfortunately, at this time, MrBeast has not made a statement on the situation other than in DMs to Rosanna Pansino, who leaked that to the public. Here’s everything we know about the situation thus far.

MrBeast and Rosanna Pansino’s drama at Creator Clash 3

Rosanna Pansino took part in the first two Creator Clash events. According to her own posts on X.com, she was thrilled to be in the third one: Hide and Seek at Sofi Stadium. Apparently, she did quite well and, through a technicality, allegedly took third place.

In the video, however, the final three were Larray, Logan Paul, and Zach King. In reality, according to Rosanna, Zach, Quackity, and herself were the final three. The content creator would highlight that technically, Larray was third place, but since he fell asleep, he was disqualified:

"When Jimmy found me, he brought me to the field to be with the others that had also been found. I thought I had placed 4th, however, Larray had fallen asleep and hadn't moved in a long time, so he was disqualified. This meant I got third place."

Quackity spoke about this last year, which was also shared on X.com by Rosanna. In the above clip, Quackity stated that he was supposed to be in second place, but he was edited out of the top spots as well.

In addition, there has been other speculation about this video, further adding to the controversy. According to some, there are rumors that Zach King didn’t follow the rules either, which would mean Quackity would be first and Rosanna would have been second. However, none of this is officially confirmed.

MrBeast has not spoken out publicly on the incident, however. He did reach out to the baking YouTuber via her X DMs, which then got leaked.

Rosanna Pansino leaks MrBeast’s DMs about Creator Clash 3

While Rosanna Pansino claimed she wasn’t doing any of this for malicious reasons, she did leak the DMs she had with MrBeast.

The YouTube superstar wanted to get on a call with the baking YouTuber and did not appear to want to put anything in writing about the situation. Whether that’s for legal reasons or he simply prefers to talk over the phone is unknown.

According to these DMs, she accused Jimmy of flat-out lying about the situation when he claimed that Logan Paul was found right before Zach instead of what occurred from her perspective:

"Why did you lie? Why did you say in the video that you found Logan literally one minute before Zach? I outlasted Logan and was proud of what I accomplished. It actually built some confidence in myself that wasn't there before."

While some have questioned why the YouTuber wouldn’t take a phone call, this was explained in a video with Ethan Klein. Ethan, Pokimane, and Hila Klein all agreed that it’s important to get these things in writing.

Ethan would state in the above clip that he had been burned too many times, and thus, important things should always be in writing. Rosanna said in the clip as well that MrBeast pushed hard for a voice conversation.

The YouTuber said in her conversation that she was only going to put it in writing and said why:

“Whatever he can say to me on the phone, he can say to me in writing. And I know this, unfortunately, because I’ve been in entertainment for a really long time, and unfortunately, I was in a situation, different than this but, someone did this to me. And I learned the hard way. And so I’m not doing that again.”

She would also go on to say that she had asked for the raw footage to prove that the video was edited and that the overall ranking was changed. But according to her, MrBeast went "radio silent" and didn't respond.

As of this time, MrBeast has not made a response to the discussion. Many across the internet have made their opinions known on the topic, which you can read about here. As the story develops between him and Rosanna Pansino, we will keep you up to date on the latest.