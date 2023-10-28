"I'm not mad or anything" - Rosanna Pansino leaks private DMs after MrBeast reached out to her amid recent controversy

A day after publicly addressing YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" for what she claimed was his editing her out of a video, Rosanna Pansino has now disclosed private conversations between herself and the YouTuber. For context, she accused Jimmy of manipulating the results of Creator Game 3, alleging that he removed her from the third spot and substituted Logan Paul in the final version of the YouTube video.

Today (October 28), she shared message exchanges between the two, in which Jimmy conveyed that his intentions were not to hurt her. In one of the messages, he wrote:

"I wasn't trying to make you look bad! Just give me a time we can chat, I'm not mad or anything just want to help."

Message exchanges between the two (Image via Drama Alert/X)

"Why did you lie?" - Rosanna Pansino throws shade at MrBeast for cutting her out of YouTube video

MrBeast became embroiled in yet another controversy when a former participant in his videos, Rosanna Pansino, called him out for having removed her from the final standings of the Creator Game 3 hide-and-seek video that was filmed in December 2021.

The video, titled Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek, can be found on Jimmy's official YouTube channel and has accumulated over 97 million views. Here is a link to the video:

In a screenshot of private DMs that was recently shared, Jimmy was seen attempting to reach out to Rosanna to discuss the matter over a phone call. However, she was evidently upset and responded with:

"I was really hurt by the editing decisions you made. Editing me out of the top 3 and making me look like I performed worse than I did felt awful. Quckity was also edited out of the top 3 and he also talked about it."

Rosanna shares private Dms (Image via Drama Alert/X)

MrBeast, on the other hand, remained persistent in his desire to have a discussion and resolve the issue. In another message, Rosanna conveyed:

"Why did you lie? Why did you say in the video that you found Logan literally one minute before Zach? I outlasted Logan and was proud of what I accomplished. It actually built some confidence in myself that wasn't there before."

It's unclear what MrBeast's next course of action will be, but based on the messages, he is likely to review the footage. Rosanna has mentioned that she hasn't been provided the raw footage so far.