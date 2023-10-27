"Boy's club mentality": MrBeast accused of removing Rosanna Pansino from Creator Game and giving third-place spot to Logan Paul

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" has been accused of essentially rigging the results of the Creator Game 3 video by Rosanna Pansino. Pansino has claimed that she had come third in the hide-and-seek style competition between content creators, and in a post on X, has alleged the video edits that out and portrays Logan Paul as the person who finished third.

With the other top spots officially won by Larray and Zach King, Rosanna noted that they had essentially edited out the only woman in the top three of the Creator Game 3 and spoke out against Jimmy. She also claimed that it was Quackity who had come second, not Larray.

The post has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many criticizing MrBeast for cutting her out of the top three. YouTuber NerdEcrafter even accused the popular content creator of having a "boys club mentality" and praised Rosanna Pansino for speaking out.

"Quackity confirmed it": Rosanna Pansino claims Quackity's statements corroborate her story about being snubbed by MrBeast

It appears that Pansino is not alone in accusing MrBeast of rigging the results for Creator Game 3. Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Quackity has also gone on record talking about having been removed from the top three, and Rosanna has shared older clips of him talking about it.

Seeing it as confirmation, she posted a clip where the streamer can be heard saying:

"So, I ended up being in third place because they found me. But Larray was in that video, and Larray was asleep. So I was technically second place. I was second place in that video."

Did MrBeast manipulate the results of Creator Game 3? Rosanna Pansino shares her version of what "actually" happened

In an explosive post on X, formerly Twitter, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino has claimed that MrBeast basically edited the final winner's list for the Creator Game 3 to suit himself. The video, which dates back to October 2020, saw a number of big content creators participate for prize money, which would ultimately go to Zack King.

However, Pansino claimed the video is not truthful about who came in second and third, and it appears that Quackity's past comments support her story. According to her, the two finalists apart from Zach should have been herself and Quackity, but the video gave those spots to Larray and Logan Paul.

In her post, Rosanna Pansino noted how betrayed and disappointed she felt after seeing the results, especially after MrBeast had assured her that the Creator Games 3 videos would be "real and authentic." Here is a relevant part of her post that talks about how things were on the ground:

"While I was still hiding they announced that they had found Logan Paul. I couldn't believe I outlasted him. He is a fierce competitor. It was getting late (we filmed 24 hours straight) and they eventually offered me money to come out of hiding and quit.

The streamer then explained her reason for declining, stating she knew about her proximity of finishing in the top three, and continued with her recollection:

"I declined, I had been counting the elimination and I was currently 4th place (With Larray, Quackity, Zach and myself remaining)."

However, that is where the official story shown in MrBeast's video differs as Rosanna Pansino claims that after being found, she thought she was fourth. But Larray had fallen asleep and, therefore, was disqualified, giving her the third spot:

"When Jimmy found me, he brought me to the field to be with the others that had also been found. I thought I had placed 4th, however, Larray had fallen asleep and hadn't moved in a long time, so he was disqualified. This meant I got third place."

In the end, Rosanna Pansino slammed MrBeast yet again, claiming that she had come third and Quackity second:

"I placed 3rd, Quackity placed 2nd, and Zack placed 1st. That is what actually happened. Despite Jimmy editing out the ONLY FEMALE in the top 3, I was proud of what I had achieved."

MrBeast, who is known for his elaborate videos and philanthropic works, has yet to publicly address the accusations. And with Quackity's past statements supporting the allegations, many viewers will be expecting a response.