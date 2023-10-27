"You won a fight against a dinosaur": Social media reacts as MrBeast claims he cut his hands while digging dinosaur fossils

YouTube superstar Jimmy "MrBeast" recently claimed that he accidentally cut his hands on a dinosaur fossil while doing archaeological digging in a desert. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he told his millions of followers that he had been telling people the cut was because of a fight.

Twitch streamer Wipz took the story in stride, stating that the content creator had essentially fought with a dinosaur:

"So what you're saying is, you won a fight against a dinosaur."

MrBeast jokes about lying to friends about cutting his hands in a fight as story about dinosaur bones is too complex

As one of the most popular YouTube personalities in the world, MrBeast is among the most followed people on X and is known for his witty quips on social media. His online banter with Elon Musk and other popular figures in the gaming and entertainment industry routinely goes viral on social media.

While fans would not put it past MrBeast to have actually cut his hands while digging dinosaur bones, many saw it as a joke to make an otherwise uninteresting fact more appealing. It seems to have worked, as his post has received millions of views within hours of being posted, with the count currently sitting at over 4.5 million.

The Content Creator of the Year told his followers on the platform that he had been digging up dinosaur fossils and had an accident that resulted in him getting a cut on his fingers. He added that he has been lying about it because the story is hard to explain to most people:

"We were digging up dinosaur fossils in the middle of the desert and I accidentally got my fingers caught under a giant bone and messed them up but instead of telling people that I’ve been saying I got in a fight and won because it’s easier to explain"

Obviously, many people on social media engaged with the YouTuber's post, with many joking about the dinosaur. Here are a couple of these comments:

MrBeast recently achieved a big milestone after reaching the 200 million subscriber mark on his main YouTube channel. In doing so, the channel became only the second in history to achieve such a goal.