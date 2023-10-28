"Why are you mad because of 3rd place?" - Netizens react as Rosanna Pansino accuses MrBeast of going "radio silent" after asking for "raw footage"

There have been new developments in the ongoing dispute between YouTubers Jimmy "MrBeast" and Rosanna Pansino, with Rosanna choosing to publicly disclose private conversations between them on social media. For those out of the loop, the latter alleged that Jimmy intentionally edited her out of the final cut of a challenge video in which she came third.

Rosanna made a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that MrBeast stopped responding to her messages after being asked to send the raw footage from the shoot. She posted:

Rosanna Pansino alleges that she was refused the raw footage (Image via X)

This entire controversy has generated a wide range of reactions. For instance, one fan commented:

"Why are you mad because of a 3rd place? I would understand if you were the winner of the competition but you weren't."

Fans critical of Rosanna over latest YouTube drama (Image via X)

"You deserved to be removed from the final cut" - Fans disgruntled following Rosanna Pansino's online pleas against MrBeast

The controversy has naturally triggered a multitude of responses online. While some individuals appear to be empathetic towards Rosanna Pansino's concerns, others believe that she is blowing things out of proportion by highlighting a mistake that MrBeast made two years ago.

Numerous critical comments have flooded her post, with many expressing the opinion that she is exaggerating the severity of the situation. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Fans react to Rosanna's latest post (Image via X)

Other prominent creators have also weighed in on the situation. For instance, YouTuber and online news reporter Daniel "Keemstar" remarked:

"How can you be so self-absorbed that you publicly try to cancel someone for not getting credit for coming in 3rd place in hide and go seek?"

Keemstar reacts to the YouTube controversy (Image via X)

Despite the widespread criticism, she has also garnered substantial support from her fans, who commend her for sharing her story. She even shared a post on X, expressing her gratitude to other content creators who reached out to her with similar stories:

Rosanna thanks her fans for their support (Image via X)

MrBeast hasn't remained completely silent, and Rosanna recently leaked private DMs between them. In fact, the YouTuber suggested that they get on a phone call and attempt to resolve the issue.