"Who knows what those results are?": Keemstar calls out Logan Paul for allegedly being on steroids, bets $100,000

Controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar" took to X (formerly Twitter) on August 31, 2023, to call out Logan Paul. He mentioned the influencer's recent appearance on Andrew Schulz's FLAGRANT podcast, where he stated that his physique was entirely natural. In response, Keemstar accused Logan Paul of using steroids and challenged him to a test to prove his claims.

The Drama Alert host was so confident of his assertions that he bet $100,000, saying he would donate the money to any charity of Logan Paul's choice.

Keemstar said:

"So Logan, what will it be? $100,000 to charity? Any charity? Or just not take the test because, you know, who knows what's going to happen? Who knows what those results are? You know and I know."

"My problem is when people lie" - Netizens react to Keemstar accusing Logan Paul of being on steroids

The minute-long Twitter video began with Keemstar expressing skepticism at some of Logan Paul's recent comments on the FLAGRANT podcast. The 41-year-old elaborated:

"I don't think so, Logan. I don't think so. And I'm willing to put in $100,000 on it! You were just recently on Andrew Schulz's podcast and they were asking you if you were a '100% natty.' You said you were 100% and they asked if you've never taken steroids. You said you've never taken steroids."

Keemstar then accused the professional boxer of not having a natural physique and of being on steroids. He also bet $100,000 on the situation, saying:

"I think you're on something literally right now! So, if you do a test, all right? And, it comes back clean and within the next 48 hours, all right? And, we agree on the testing and methods, and all that stuff - if it comes back clean within the next 48 hours, I will send $100,000 to the charity of your choice. That's how confident I am that you're not going to pass that!"

Keemstar's clip has gone viral on X, garnering over 2.7 million views and 635 comments. One user said:

X user @Andrew78663108 explained why they believed Logan Paul was on steroids:

Meanwhile, another community member expressed displeasure with people who "lie." They added:

This isn't the first time the YouTuber has been accused of being on steroids. The 28-year-old influencer faced backlash on May 31, 2023, after posing with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski following their training.