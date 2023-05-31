Logan Paul's training session with renowned MMA and BJJ practitioners gained attention online. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski uploaded a video on Instagram stories of himself, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and highly decorated grappler Craig Jones working out together.

Volkanovski referred to it as a "good session" while Logan Paul shared the story and commented humorously, that he got thoroughly outworked in the training sessions.

They were also seen holding bottles of Paul's beverage brand PRIME, which is the official UFC sports drink. Although Paul has received praise for his WWE appearances, there are presently no indications that he will compete in MMA.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Logan Paul in the gym with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski today Logan Paul in the gym with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski today 🔥 https://t.co/w2AtvJp9Hi

It was intriguing to observe that Logan Paul appeared larger in size compared to Israel Adesanya, who competes in the 185-pound division, and Craig Jones, who has previously held titles in the 185-pound and 205-pound divisions at Polaris.

The images from the training session prompted fans to accuse Paul of steroid use. One fan wrote:

"Logan on the Jesus juice."

Another fan wrote:

"You can't tell me Logan isn't doing steroids. Look at the size of him."

b6yley 👊 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @b6yleyy @HappyPunchPromo you cant tell me logan isnt doing steroids look at the size of him @HappyPunchPromo you cant tell me logan isnt doing steroids look at the size of him

Yet another fan wrote:

"Is logan taking something? I never knew he was that built"

schooling you @shutupsomet1mes @HappyPunchPromo Is logan taking something? I never knew he was that built @HappyPunchPromo Is logan taking something? I never knew he was that built

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Franklin @FrankMatthews79 @HappyPunchPromo Logan is definitely on all the steroids @HappyPunchPromo Logan is definitely on all the steroids

Jon Minotti @minotti_jon @HappyPunchPromo Logan you look good bra but that is what ped’s do . No disrespect just saying @HappyPunchPromo Logan you look good bra but that is what ped’s do . No disrespect just saying

The Fridge @Rhysmay08 @HappyPunchPromo If Logan Paul isn’t on some kind of steroid I’ll change my name to Cunty McCuntFace @HappyPunchPromo If Logan Paul isn’t on some kind of steroid I’ll change my name to Cunty McCuntFace

J @Ottenbre1Jon @Dexerto How about when Logan isn't on the juice @Dexerto How about when Logan isn't on the juice

Farhan @F_k007 ‍ My eyes refuse to believe this.. logan paul is bigger than Israel adesanya.🤯 My eyes refuse to believe this.. logan paul is bigger than Israel adesanya.🤯😵‍💫 https://t.co/6YludvA8Uh

jakeakex @jakeakex1 @BloodyElbow sooooo many steroids in that boy @BloodyElbow sooooo many steroids in that boy

It's worth noting that when Logan Paul and controversial influencer Andrew Tate were discussing a potential boxing match, , the WWE superstar rejected Tate's steroid allegations. In an episode of the Impaulsive podcast, he stated:

"Andrew Tate says I do steroids. Those aren't allowed in either sport that I do, so boxing and WWE. So go f*** yourself, go f*** yourself."

Catch Paul's comments below:

What did Logan Paul say about a potential fight with Israel Adesanya and other UFC stars?

It is safe to say that Logan Paul and his brother Jake have taken the combat sports world by storm. Despite his younger brother's success in the boxing ring, Paul has opted to pursue a career in professional wrestling after signing a £12 million deal with WWE.

Junior @Juniorwashere2



No matter how many good matches this man puts on,no matter how many legendary opponents he goes against There’s people that hate this man so much they will never give him his Respect in WWE. Just thought back Of this promo from Logan Paul And Realized How Right He Is.No matter how many good matches this man puts on,no matter how many legendary opponents he goes against There’s people that hate this man so much they will never give him his Respect in WWE. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Just thought back Of this promo from Logan Paul And Realized How Right He Is. No matter how many good matches this man puts on,no matter how many legendary opponents he goes against There’s people that hate this man so much they will never give him his Respect in WWE. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4oh5bEFJ9h

Over the years, Paul has shared a cordial relationship with the UFC fighters and top brass despite his younger brother's public feud with the organization's president Dana White. In a past epsiode of the TigerBelly podcast, Paul weighed in on how he would do in a fight against several UFC stars:

"[Against Nate Diaz] Honestly, he'd kill me. In a backyard brawl, with no gloves on.... He's just a f**king dog. Boxing match I would win. [Against Conor McGregor] Boxing I would win. I'd beat Conor in boxing. [Against Israel Adesanya] Adesanya would f**king kill me. [Against Francis Ngannou] He would turn me into paperbush."

Check out the video below:

Poll : 0 votes