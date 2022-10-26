Did Andrew Tate accuse Logan Paul of using steroids?

Controversial internet personality and businessman Andrew Tate has made huge accusations against Logan Paul. During a recent appearance on UFC star Sean O'Malley's podcast, 'Cobra' suggested that Paul is on steroids.

It is worth noting that there has been quite a bit of back-and-forth between Andrew Tate and Logan Paul over the last few months. There were even rumors of a potential fight between the two. However, 'The Maverick' dismissed the idea of fighting Tate because he doesn't want to be "platforming" the former kickboxer.

While on the podcast, Andrew Tate was asked about a potential fight against Paul. Interestingly, 'Cobra' suggested that the fight isn't happening only because 'The Maverick' is on steroids:

"The biggest problem with Logan vs. me is that I'm a completely clean athlete and he's on a sh*tload of steroids. So for him to fight me, either I have to go on a sh*tload of steroids and become a super-heavyweight because I am genetically gifted or he has to pass a drugs test."

Watch Andrew Tate's full appearance on Sean O'Malley's podcast below:

Logan Paul has been out of the boxing ring since his exhibition against Floyd Mayweather

'The Maverick' was last seen inside the boxing ring last year when he took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition matchup. Paul managed to survive all eight rounds against arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Since the fight, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his return to the squared circle. However, nothing has come of it yet. Moreover, it is worth noting that Paul has been focused on WWE over the last few months.

As of now, Logan Paul is set to take on Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel for the WWE championship in November. After his matchup against Reigns, 'The Maverick' will most likely divert his attention to boxing as he aims to get back into the ring in January on the same card as his former rival and now business partner KSI.

It will be intriguing to see who 'The Maverick' fights upon his return to the boxing ring.

Poll : 0 votes