"Why choose Dillon f**king Danis? An actual evil human" - Logan Paul goes off on JiDion, explains what happened during recent altercation

Prominent internet influencer Logan Paul appeared as a guest on the FLAGRANT podcast, where he discussed his feud with "JiDion" Adams. During the conversation, Paul asserted that he did not badmouth JiDion during their viral encounter at UFC 287. For context, on April 9, 2023, Logan Paul asked the streamer to move seats at the fighting event because he did not want to be on camera. Many consider this incident to be the catalyst for their ongoing tussle.

According to the professional boxer, JiDion "stoked the fire" in the midst of his heated feud with Dillon Danis. Expressing his disappointment at the Houston native supporting his rival, Logan Paul remarked:

"When this Dillon s**t started coming out, JiDion stok in the fire with Dillon. F**king, 'Get back on Twitter, you're the funniest guy ever!' Like, in my head, I'm like, 'You worked with us, with Prime. You've been on my podcast. We're friends. We have open dialogue. I even gave you advice with some stuff in your career.' Because of these two things that I think were very reasonable - why are you completely flipping to someone who is an evil human."

He added:

"Especially as a person who has... supposedly good virtued as JiDion is, why choose Dillon f**king Danis? An actual evil human. Why?"

Logan Paul explains what happened in Manchester when he referred to JiDion as a "two-faced" person

Logan Paul continued the conversation, explaining what happened in Manchester when he and JiDion got into an argument in person. Claiming that the latter was "trolling" him backstage, the YouTuber elaborated:

"I was in Manchester and he's like... and I knew this was going to happen. He was backstage, he chirped to me. He's like, 'Hey, Logan. Can we switch seats real quick?' He was, like, trolling me in person. I was at this press conference (and) I threw a cake of Dillon Danis' head at Dillon Danis."

Paul also addressed JiDion's claims that he was untrustworthy, saying:

"And I was just like, 'Yo! You're two-faced.' He's like, 'Yo, what about you and KSI? Why won't you be real with KSI?' I just didn't understand what he was saying... he says he doesn't need to be real with me because I'm not real. But, I've only kept it real with JiDion. I don't know the young man."

Timestamp: 01:29:10

After Andrew Schulz and other FLAGRANT podcast members suggested that Logan Paul and JiDion reconnect, the Westlake, Ohio native responded:

"Even when after I did that, he goes for the deepest cuts he can. (Andrew Schulz asks Paul what he meant by 'deepest cut') Just saying deep... like, bro, I've done a lot. I'm roastable. You know? There's some things that you can say and some things that, you know, 'All right, I'm going for his f**king jugular.' And, he did that!"

Fans react to the podcast clip

Logan Paul's opening up about his feud with JiDion has gotten a lot of attention on X (formerly Twitter). Here's what netizens had to say:

Netizens discussing the internet personalities' feud (Image via Twitter)

According to one X user, JiDion was "flipping the wrong side." However, another community believed Logan Paul was channeling his rage towards Dillon Danis to the former Twitch streamer.