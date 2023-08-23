JiDion wagers $100,000 on Dillon Danis following his feud with Logan Paul, pledges to donate winnings to CryptoZoo victims

Following his recent feud with Logan Paul, popular streamer "JiDion" Adams wagered $100,000 on Dillon Danis. For context, JiDion and Logan Paul clashed on August 22, 2023, when the internet influencer called the former a "two-faced b**ch." In response, Adams confronted Paul and said:

"How am I two-faced? How am I two-faced, Logan? I wasn't the one laughing when Jake was making fun of me. (Logan Paul brings up the time when he asked the streamer to switch seats at an event) That has nothing to do. It is what you did with Jake. That's all it has to do. (Logan Paul says he defended his brother) Why weren't you defending with KSI? (Logan Paul says KSI is his business partner) Okay, obviously."

JiDion asserted that he was not "two-faced" and added:

"Hey, I swore you loyalty. No, I'm not two-faced. I'm real when it needs to be real. You don't deserve to be real to. Hey, you've got another fight. You've got whole another fight to worry about."

Later that day, Adams went live on Instagram and disclosed that he would be betting on Dillon Danis to win his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul. Continuing further, the Rumble streamer stated that if Danis wins the bout, he will donate all profits to the victims of Paul's controversial cryptocurrency project, CryptoZoo.

"You have some business to take care of" - JiDion calls out Logan Paul for not reimbursing CryptoZoo victims, says he would be betting on Dillon Danis

During a recent Instagram livestream, JiDion explained why he believed Logan Paul was a "two-faced" person after the latter labeled him the same. He said:

"If I'm two-faced, he's two-faced first. When Jake was talking s**t about me, Logan just laughed it off, said nothing about it. Right? I thought friends look out for friends. So, that's all good. But, when I confronted him and I asked, 'Oh, so you can defend your brother, but why don't you defend your brother against KSI' - it's because it's all business."

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer called Paul out for failing to compensate the CryptoZoo victims. He then announced a $100,000 wager on Dillon Danis and added:

"So, since it's all business, you have some business to take care of. You've got to pay those people back at CryptoZoo, my man. So, this is what it is. Dillon Danis - I've got $100k on you, my boy! I'm betting $100k on you. If Dillon Danis wins, I'm going to give all my earnings to the CryptoZoo losers. Because I'm not going to lie, you got some suckers falling for that s**t. Like, I'm going to keep it a buck. But, I'm going to help you guys out because Logan is not going to help you..."

Fans react to JiDion's announcement

The YouTuber's response to the controversy has elicited over 149 reactions on Twitter. Here's what the online community said:

Numerous fans praised JiDion for pledging to donate winnings to CryptoZoo victims. However, Twitter user @Memeface1000000 believed that the 22-year-old needed to wager "a lot more" than $100,000.