"Shameful behavior": Logan Paul faces backlash for not compensating victims of Cryptozoo eight months since promising to return $1.8 million

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Dillon Danis and his fiancée, Logan Paul is also being called out on social media for failing to compensate the victims of the alleged Cryptozoo scam in the eight months since announcing he would. After much backlash following the crypto rug pull, Logan announced to pay back a whopping $1.8 million to the investors and his fans who had put up their money into the NFT project and did not want to wait.

It has been a number of months since his promise, and the victims still appear to have not been compensated. Popular YouTuber Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" has been highly critical of Logan Paul's involvement in the debacle and has publicly called it out on multiple occasions.

With the news of the older Paul brother not compensating the victims despite promising to do so eight months ago going viral, Mutahar took to X and, in a scathing rebuke to the boxer, wrote:

"Man, law enforcement really needs to catch up with this. F*cking shameful behavior, but it is totally expected from a Paul."

Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" lambasting Logan for not paying back the victims (Image via OrdinaryGamers/X)

Decoding the Logan Paul Cryptozoo scandal: Online personality has yet to refund $1.8 million to victims since the announcement in January

Cryptozoo, for those unaware, is a cryptocurrency project/game dealing with NFTs that was pushed by Logan Paul and people from his team, including his manager. Without getting into the nitty-gritty of the controversy, the gist of it basically is that people who had invested money into the project ended up losing all of it after the failed development of the game. Cryptozoo did not work on launch and was supposed to give regular returns to the investors.

Coffeezilla, the popular internet detective known for his videos about online scams and crypto rug pulls, made a three-part video series earlier this year which eventually led to Logan Paul apologizing to his fans and investors. Paul even announced that he will be compensating the people who had lost money and did not want to wait for the completion of the project.

Coffeezilla spoke about this back in July in a follow-up to his original expose, and the description of the YouTube video provides the following assessment of the situation:

"Six months later after my investigation into CryptoZoo, the victims have not been refunded, or updated on their refund. For context, after threatening to sue me, Logan Paul promised $1.8 million dollars to the affected victims, saying "In the meantime, I have committed more than $1.8M for those who do not want to wait for CryptoZoo to be completed." However, despite bragging about making millions with Prime, there have been no updates about the status of these updates."

Even Dillon Danis has been calling Logan out on social media and reportedly tried to collaborate with Andrew Tate to expose him. Readers should note that Dillon has been accused by many of scamming viewers through shady projects.

Mutahar is not the only one to lambast Logan Paul for not honoring his word. Here are a couple of other posts on the issue from X.

For those seeking a full view of the Cryptozoo scam, read our definitive feature on the crypto-rug pull, which allegedly resulted in the loss of tens of millions of dollars worth of investment from supporters.