"All I wanted was a refund" - Logan Paul blocks YouTuber SomeOrdinaryGamers after latter calls him “evil” for "scamming" investors

YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul remains a magnet for criticism due to his CryptoZoo rug-pull. The most recent creator to express disapproval towards Logan was Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers", who shared a video on his YouTube channel titled "Logan Paul Is An Incredibly Evil Person" and criticized him for failing to reimburse those affected by the failed NFT project.

Subsequently, Logan blocked Mutahar on Twitter. He disclosed this news by sharing a screenshot depicting his blocked status. The YouTuber captioned the post by stating:

"All I wanted was a refund :( "

Why did Logan Paul block SomeOrdinaryGamers on Twitter?

As previously noted, Logan Paul has come under intense criticism lately for his alleged involvement in a crypto scam that has led to a loss of over $2 million in investments from users of his NFT-based app. Creators like Steven "Coffeezilla" and Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" have spoken out about this issue. It appears that SomeOrdinaryGamers is the most recent addition to the list of critics.

In his latest YouTube video, Mutahar said:

"Look at the amount of money he's made through like WWE and Prime and guys, am I brain dead if I'm saying this - is this not cause for him to just pay that money back? Can he not actually unironically dig out of his own personal savings and just pay the refund back?"

(Timestamp: 05:16)

He added:

"This is where it gets to the point where it's like, unironically like, actually evil. That's what it comes down to."

Naturally, Logan was unimpressed by the comments and subsequently took the action of blocking the YouTuber on Twitter. It's worth mentioning that Mutahar had previously created a video criticizing Logan when news of the alleged scam first surfaced.

What did the fans say?

Logan's popularity within the online realm is evidently not at its peak, given his past involvement in various controversies. His recent decision to block Mutahar has also garnered attention and reactions from the Twitter community.

Ben @videotechx @OrdinaryGamers This should be forwarded to some agency to investigate. He's clearly not going to refund anyone. His intention originally was: Promise he'd sort it and hope the boxing fights would sweep everything under the rug

RoyaltyBoxing @RoyaltyBoxing18 @OrdinaryGamers He has me blocked too but you’re still a clout chaser

Derp 🇺🇸 🐸 @derppleganger @OrdinaryGamers He's too busy working on his next rug pull

xZAVI⭕️R @OfficialZavior @OrdinaryGamers I knew that was gonna happen 🤣

Logan Paul has faced additional criticism following the release of a new episode of his Impaulsive podcast. In this particular episode, his fiancée discussed how Logan had privately rented an entire plane for his friends and family to travel to Italy for their engagement.

This revelation understandably raised concerns among many (particularly from the victims), as they had anticipated reimbursement for their losses.