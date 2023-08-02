YouTuber and WWE fighter Logan Paul faced renewed backlash from the online community after his fiancée, Nina Agdal, disclosed that he had bought all the tickets for a private jet to Lake Como (Italy) for their engagement. The criticism was centered around his failure to fulfill his promise of reimbursing the victims of CryptoZoo, raising further concerns about his actions.

For those who may not be aware, earlier this year, Logan Paul made a commitment to contribute $2 million in investments to compensate for the losses suffered by the victims of the CryptoZoo project. Reportedly, however, he hasn't delivered on those promises. Reacting to the clip of Nina, one user stated:

"It's so gross. How anyone respects him is beyond me."

LindseyRae 🌈Ⓥ @LindseyRae5 @KavosYT It's so gross. How anyone respects him is beyond me.

Logan Paul's lavish vacation at the expense of CryptoZoo victims called out by netizens

Once again, YouTuber Logan Paul has become the target of criticism following the latest episode of ImPaulsive, where he discussed about his extravagant trip to Lake Como, Italy, with his family, friends, and newly-engaged fiancée. Speaking about the trip, Nina said:

"We got to Lake Como, you know, my dad was there, we flew in a private jet, we get to do that, we're very lucky enough to do that, but you (Logan), bought the plane, which is new. Usually, somebody else covers the expenses of the PJ (Private Jet)."

DramaAlert @DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/Uwzd4OMjsa Logan Paul receiving backlash for buying a private plane, instead of paying back Cryptozoo victims. #DramaAlert

Understandably, this revelation has been deeply upsetting to many individuals in the online community, especially the CryptoZoo victims. The latest display of extravagance by Logan Paul has intensified their frustrations and disappointment as they continue to seek the fulfillment of his promises to address their financial losses.

Here are some of the notable reactions that were directed at the YouTuber:

Saga @SagaGather @DramaAlert Basically he is Richard Heart 2.0

0x4dY @0x4dY @DramaAlert Write off taxes, zilla made it worst for crypto zoo victims

ingy @ingy421 @DramaAlert if you trusted LP with your money and lost it.... you should've donated it to a fund that helps people who make life altering horrible choices

your mum @sendMeSomee @DramaAlert Bro doesn’t care about the people sad for not paying back

For those unfamiliar, Logan Paul's so-called scam was initially exposed by YouTuber and self-proclaimed internet detective Stephen "Coffeezilla" in December 2022. Since then, various developments have occurred, leading to Logan's public apology and commitment to invest $2 million to compensate the victims affected by the situation.

As of July, Coffeezilla provided another update, revealing that over three months have passed since Logan's initial promise to pay back the victims. Yet, there has been no communication or progress on fulfilling that promise.

He also shared a screenshot of an email from Logan's attorney, indicating that efforts are being made to pay back the victims of the CryptoZoo project. The lack of a specific timeframe or detailed plan for reimbursement may still leave some uncertainty among fans.