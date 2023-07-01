"People are tired of waiting" - Coffeezilla slams Logan Paul for not refunding $1.8 million to CryptoZoo victims, reveals private DMs

YouTuber and self-proclaimed internet detective Stephen "Coffeezilla" recently released a video update regarding the CryptoZoo controversy involving Logan Paul. In the video, he mentioned that Logan had not yet refunded the victims. For context, Stephen uploaded a video documenting Logan's CryptoZoo scam (an NFT-based game) back in December 2022. The video revealed how users lost thousands of dollars due to the game not fulfilling its promises.

Following a series of exchanges, Logan eventually apologized to the victims and committed to investing $1.8 million as compensation. However, Stephen's recent video uncovered that Logan has not fulfilled his pledges thus far. He stated:

"People are tired of waiting"

Coffeezilla reveals receiving an email from Logan Paul's lawyer

In his latest video, Coffeezilla detailed how he attempted to contact the YouTuber on three separate occasions after Logan Paul initially committed to investing $1.8 million. However, Coffeezilla revealed that he received no responses to his attempts to reach out. Here is one example of what he sent:

Stephen discloses private DMs (Image via YouTube)

After His fourth attempt to contact Logan, he finally received a response. However, it was not from Logan Paul himself but rather from his lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman. Here is the content of the email:

The lawyer's email to Stephen (Image via YouTube)

Despite receiving a response, Coffeezilla highlighted that there was no specific timeline provided for the refunds, nor were there any concrete plans outlined in the communication from Logan Paul's lawyer. Stephen reacted:

"Guys, this is a statement you say when you have no plan or you're stalling."

He added:

"Am I supposed to believe six months later you guys haven't figured this out?"

He further stated:

"Pay a blockchain dev to code that up and pay the victims their money. That's it. But we see absolutely no sign of that."

Coffeezilla further emphasized that Logan's co-owned drinks company, Prime, generated more than $45 million in revenue during January 2023, which happened to be the same month when he pledged the $1.8 million. This observation raises questions about the allocation of funds and the delay in fulfilling the promised investment.

Here's what the community said

Naturally, fans have not been the biggest fans of Logan ever since the controversy first came to light. Reacting to Stephen's latest video, they said:

Fans react to the latest video (Image via YouTube)

As of the current time, Logan Paul has not addressed the matter publicly. He is currently engaged in a European tour for his drinks company alongside fellow creator JJ "KSI."

