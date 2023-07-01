Logan Paul sends a message ahead of his Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is set to take place tomorrow at the O2 Arena in London, and it looks like Logan Paul is ready, as he recently took to Instagram to send a message ahead of the show.

Paul will compete in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He is among the seven competitors aiming to win the briefcase and edge one step closer to potentially winning a world championship.

Initially, The Maverick wasn't set for the seven-man Ladder Match. However, a few weeks ago on RAW, he announced his entry into the match. Taking to his Instagram story, Logan uploaded a video from one of his recent training sessions and sent a short message.

"Money In The Bank ready @WWE" wrote Paul.

LA Knight claimed that he made Logan Paul famous with his 'bottles of PRIME' promo

Following Logan Paul's addition to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he was confronted by LA Knight during a segment that also included the other participants of the ladder match.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Knight claimed that he made Paul famous on RAW a couple of weeks ago.

The Megastar took credit for making Logan go viral, courtesy of the "bottles of PRIME" promo.

"Logan Paul, look, I welcome him. I made him famous on RAW a couple of weeks ago. I basically made that whole thing go viral. Telling him where he can stick his bottles of PRIME, all that kind of stuff. Tomorrow night we're gonna do the same thing just in the physical form," Knight said.

Heading into the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Knight remains the fan favorite to walk out with the briefcase. Paul also has a solid chance of winning the match and the briefcase.

