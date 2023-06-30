"I basically made that whole thing go viral" - Popular WWE Superstar claims credit for making Logan Paul famous

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently spoke about Logan Paul's involvement in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Maverick dropped a bombshell on RAW when he announced his entry into this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. He claimed that he pulled some strings to get himself added to the matchup. The match will also include top stars from both brands, such as Butch, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Knight spoke with Gorilla Position ahead of Money in the Bank. He claimed that he made Logan famous with his "Prime bottles" promo on RAW. He made it clear that he would do what he promised in the match and become the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

"Logan Paul, look, I welcome him. I made him famous on RAW a couple of weeks ago. I basically made that whole thing go viral. Telling him where he can stick his bottles of Prime, all that kind of stuff. Tomorrow night we're gonna do the same thing just in the physical form." [From 01:22 to 01:44]

You can watch the full interview here:

Freddie Prinze Jr. feels Logan Paul is not winning Money in the Bank

Although there are some rumors about Logan Paul winning the coveted contract at Money in the Bank, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks otherwise.

On a recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, he predicted that Logan would be part of some amazing high spots during the match but would not be the eventual winner.

"Logan Paul I think is gonna do the right thing here and not win. I really think he's just gonna go in there and do some sick spots, one with Ricochet. They might try to outdo the ring shot they both did where they jumped off the ropes at the same time and boom, hit in the middle. I think they might do something ladder to ladder this time and have that cool spot."

Freddie, in fact, picked LA Knight as the potential winner of the match, given the fan reactions he has been getting over the last few months.

