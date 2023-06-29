Former WWE writer feels Logan Paul is in Money in the Bank just to do some "sick spots"; picks his favorite to win the match

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about Logan Paul's involvement in the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year.

Seven superstars are scheduled to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year. This includes top stars from both RAW and SmackDown, such as Damian Priest, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Butch, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Social media sensation Logan Paul also announced last week on RAW that he would be part of the match.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer felt that Logan Paul would be part of some high spots during the match. He detailed that The Maverick might even outdo his Royal Rumble spot with Ricochet, but this time with ladders. However, Freddie does not see Logan winning the match.

"Logan Paul I think is gonna do the right thing here and not win. I really think he's just gonna go in there and do some sick spots, one with Ricochet. They might try to outdo the ring shot they both did where they jumped off the ropes at the same time and boom, hit in the middle. I think they might do something ladder to ladder this time and have that cool spot." [From 8:27 - 8:49]

Freddie Prinze wants to see LA Knight win WWE Money in the Bank

During the same conversation, Freddie also mentioned that he wanted to see LA Knight holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. He mentioned that fans were firmly behind the megastar and he should be the right man for the spot this year.

"I am gonna go with my original bet which was LA Knight. And everybody says LA Knight. I'm all about him dude. I don't care that he's 40 years old. I don't care that he can't take his vest off when he tries to because he's so freaking buff." He continued, "So that's my choice. It's LA Knight and it's also my prediction. It's not just who I want, but it's who I think is gonna win." [From 6:53 - 7:48]

The former WWE writer also stated that Knight's age should not be a factor, given that the 40-year-old star has been getting electric reception from fans all over.

