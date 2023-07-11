"I didn't think he'd ever get married" - Watch Jake Paul's real-time emotional reaction to Logan Paul getting engaged

Jake Paul has revealed that he never thought his older brother Logan Paul would get married.

Logan Paul recently shocked his fans by announcing his engagement to Nina Agdal. The two reportedly met at a party in New York last year and began dating soon after. Paul and Agdal kept their relationship private for a few months before going public in December last year.

After dating for over a year, Logan Paul and Nina Agdal were out on a vacation in Italy to scout for potential wedding locations when 'The Maverick' decided to take their relationship a step further by proposing to the Danish model at Lake Como.

Take a look at the proposal video below:

Reacting to the same, Jake Paul was seen visibly moved by his older brother getting engaged. During a recent episode of his show, BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' claimed that he didn't see this day coming anytime soon as Logan Paul had been hopeless about his love life. He said:

"That's fu*king crazy, I never thought Logan would get engaged. I didn't think he'd ever get married. You know why? There was a point where I don't think you saw him as much down here in Puerto Rico where he was like hopeless."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below (1:44):

Jake Paul: Logan Paul seeks help from Elon Musk after getting engaged

Following his engagement to Danish model Nina Agdal, Logan Paul asked for help from Elon Musk. Apparently, Agdal had her Twitter account suspended a few years ago and wanted to return to the platform.

In an attempt to make it happen, 'The Maverick' tweeted directly at Elon Musk, asking for help in the matter. He said:

"My fiancé got her Twitter suspended years ago and wants to come back, @elonmusk can you please provide aid @ninaagdal @TwitterSupport"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul My fiancé got her Twitter suspended years ago and wants to come back, @elonmusk can you please provide aid @ninaagdal @TwitterSupport My fiancé got her Twitter suspended years ago and wants to come back, @elonmusk can you please provide aid @ninaagdal @TwitterSupport

Surprisingly, Elon Musk noted Paul's tweet and replied to him after getting the issue fixed. Musk said:

"Should be fixed now"

Continuing the somewhat surprising Twitter exchange, Logan Paul thanked Elon Musk for his help and invited the CEO of Twitter to his wedding hilariously. Paul said:

"Thanks boss, you’re invited to the wedding"

Poll : 0 votes