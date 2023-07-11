"She turned me into a puddle" - WWE Superstar reduced to tears as he proposes to the "girl of his dreams"

Following the disappointment at Money in the Bank in London, WWE star Logan Paul ensured he had something to celebrate this week when he proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

The Danish model accepted his proposal, and the couple announced their engagement to the world earlier this week before Paul shared the video earlier today, which showed how he was reduced to tears when claiming Agdal was the "girl of his dreams" and "love of his life."

"She turned me into a puddle @NinaAgdal," wrote Logan.

Paul and Agdal have been dating since 2022 after she was connected to Leonardo DiCaprio, Max George, and Adam Levine.

Logan Paul is expected to wrestle Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Following his loss at WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul was given a few months off from WWE, but it appears he won't be given long to bounce back from Money in the Bank since he is expected to wrestle at SummerSlam this August.

This week on RAW, Logan will be in attendance after Ricochet called him out. The YouTuber blames the high flyer for his loss at MITB after the duo managed to botch a Spanish Fly, which led to a brawl backstage following the show.

It will be interesting to see how The Maverick reacts to being called out by The One and Only and if the match between the two men will be set up this week on Monday Night RAW.

Ricochet and Logan Paul initially shared a viral moment back at The Royal Rumble, and it appears that the two men were looking for the same last weekend. This clearly didn't go to plan, which has allowed WWE to add them into a new storyline heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Do you think Logan Paul will wrestle at this year's SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

