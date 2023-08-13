“Expose that scamming fraud” - Dillon Danis tries to set up Andrew Tate ‘war room’ meeting amid Logan Paul internet drama; fans react

Dillon Danis recently tried to set up a 'war room' meeting with Andrew Tate.

The former Bellator fighter is set to square off against Logan Paul on October 14. In the build-up to the fight, Danis has taken his trash-talking to the next level. In an attempt to do the same on a much larger platform, 'El Jefe' took to Twitter and asked Andrew Tate if he would be down to have a war room meeting with him. He said:

"war room meeting? @Cobratate?"

While Andrew Tate is yet to respond to Dillon Danis' suggestion, many fans jumped in to chime in their thoughts on Tate and Danis potentially discussing Logan Paul. Interestingly, it was one of the very few instances when fans actually liked something the former Bellator suggested.

"Let's go. We have to do our own Emergency Meeting about the Paul situation. Get on stream Top G."

"This is such a massive hit for Logan Paul. I love it. Expose that scamming fraud."

Andrew Tate: Dillon Danis accuses Logan Paul of using steroids

Danis is certainly not holding back his attempts of trying to get into Logan Paul's head ahead of their highly anticipated fight. While he has continued to drag his fiance, Nina Agdal into the matter, 'El Jefe' recently accused 'The Maverick' of taking steroids. He had this to say on Twitter:

"And why the f*ck did you beg for only 6 rounds @LoganPaul? I could do that in my sleep. Those steroid-fueled arms won't hold up for 12 rounds. Let's change it up - I've got the endurance to keep going all day, baby!"

While further speaking about how Logan Paul turned down an Olympic-level PED test.

"Logan also turned down an Olympic-style performance-enhancing test. He wanted to do a urine test the day before, probably to boast about being natural. Any steroid expert will tell you that a scheduled urine test is simple to pass. I'm ready to undergo USADA-level testing every day leading up to the fight."

