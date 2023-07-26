"I thought it was funny so I did it" - JiDion reflects on his feud with Pokimane, opens up about his recent beef with Jake Paul

On July 25, 2023, YouTube prankster "JiDion" Adams appeared as a guest on Andrew Schulz's popular podcast, FLAGRANT. During their three-hour conversation, a podcast host asked if getting into feuds with content creators is an "important" part of growing online. JiDion claimed it was "definitely not" the case, adding that he disliked getting into fights with internet personalities.

He then brought up his massive beef with Imane "Pokimane" from January 2022. Referring to the hate brigade as "talking s**t on stream," the 22-year-old expressed his displeasure with the online community for making the situation "more" than it needed to be.

Adams compared it to his recent shenanigans at the WNBA event and said:

"Yeah, I was just talking s**t on my stream, basically. But then, like... I just saw n****s just acting weird and stuff. Like, they were making it more... I just hate when people make it more than it needs to be. Like, kind of like the WNBA thing. Instead of it being funny, they're making it, like, 'That's why these women don't...' it's just like - bro, you're making it too much."

After Andrew Schulz claimed that netizens were "using" JiDion, the streamer added:

"Yeah... and then, it's just making me look bad in front of everybody else because it's like - that's one of my ideas and it's like, 'Bro, no! I just thought it would be funny.' Like, I had no ill will or, you know like, I get off on... it's just I thought it was funny so I did it."

"I really have nothing against Jake" - JiDion on his feud with Jake Paul

The conversation continued, with a podcast host asking if his recent clash with Jake Paul was a "real beef." In response, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer said:

"I mean, it's not beef anymore. I was just like, 'Damn! Why are you talking s**t?' Like, you know? I really have nothing against Jake. You know? Like, anybody that does something great for YouTube like - I think it's amazing! You know?"

JiDion praised the 26-year-old influencer for "changing the landscape" on YouTube:

"Like, whether you like him or dislike him, he changed the landscape. You know? Like, he's taken it to new levels where he's over here, headlining huge arenas. Fighting, like you know, the biggest stars and combat. You know? Sports and stuff. And, it's just, like, I'll be a hater to say I don't respect that. You know?"

Timestamp: 01:00:15

For those unaware, JiDion's tussle with Jake Paul occurred on April 24, 2023, when the Rumble streamer lashed out at the latter after he made fun of him. Upon hearing Jake Paul say that he goes "toe-to-toe" with Logan Paul, Adams exclaimed:

"Oh! Okay, Jake. You can go, 'Toe-to-toe,' with your brother? All right. So... Jake, why didn't you keep the same energy when he f**ked your girlfriend while you were still dating her?"

Reflecting on this viral incident, JiDion said:

"Yeah, I did get a little emotional about that one."

JiDion is among the most popular internet content creators who livestreams on YouTube and Rumble. At the time of writing, his primary channel on the Google-owned platform amassed over 7.6 million subscribers.