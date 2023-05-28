Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey recently cut a WWE-style promo while calling out Logan and Jake Paul. After being released from the UFC last year, Alvey fought for the first time last Saturday at the B2 Fighting Series 183 from inside the Columbus Convention & Trade Center in Columbus, Georgia.

'Smilin' scored a dominant third-round TKO win over Cameron Graham in his heavyweight debut, marking the end of a nine-fight winless streak which led to his UFC release.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Sam Alvey wins his first fight since 2018 via TKO at B2 Fighting Series 183 Sam Alvey wins his first fight since 2018 via TKO at B2 Fighting Series 183 https://t.co/0Lb6iIpHQD

Alvey subsequently issued a callout to Jake Paul, while passing over former UFC heavyweight champ and new PFL signee Francis Ngannou. Also calling out Logan Paul for a TLC wrestling match, the 37-year-old said:

"Francis, you're off the hook. Jake Paul, your a** is back on the hook my man. I would love to [fight you] in the PFL. I would love to [fight you] with gloves. And when I'm done with you, I'm coming back for your brother, Logan Paul. I will pin you, one, two, three in ladders, tables and chairs match. It has been offered, you accept Paul brothers. I'm coming for you."

Catch Alvey's callout below:

Sam Alvey claims Jake Paul ducked him after watching him spar Logan Paul

This is not the first time Sam Alvey has called out the Paul siblings. While previously rallying for a booking, 'Smilin' claimed to have actually sparred Logan Paul back in the day.

Alvey admitted that the athleticism and their high school wrestling background was evident in both brothers. However, 'Smilin' claims Jake Paul refused to spar him after watching him go against Logan even though he was going 'easy'. Alvey said in an interview with Talkin' MMA:

“No, they’re garbage. Very athletic, at least Logan. I didn’t get to spar with Jake Paul. And you can tell they both used to be high school wrestling champions or state champions, I think. Like, you can see Logan Paul in the WWE, very athletic. Logan seemed like a nice guy. Jake Paul didn’t want to spar with me after he saw me with Logan. I was being super nice to him. I mean I was the experienced guy, he was the YouTube guy.”

Catch Sam Alvey's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes