Is Sam Alvey eyeing a fight with Jake Paul after being cut from the UFC?

After Sam Alvey suffered his eighth defeat in nine UFC bouts, 'Smile'N' was cut from the MMA organization. However, he didn't seem too upset with the decision, quickly sending a comedic message to Jake Paul via Instagram after the news broke out.

The former UFC fighter tagged Paul in a post and stated that he is now no longer under contract with the MMA organization, meaning he is free to challenge the YouTuber turned boxer in the squared circle:

"Hey @jakepaul I’m not under contract anymore"

Alvey is known to have a very positive and comedic outlook on situations, so it's very hard to know if his callout was legitimate. However, Jake Paul has fought former UFC fighters in the past, most famously facing Tyron Woodley twice and Ben Askren.

Paul has recently struggled to book his next boxing fight, with bouts against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. both failing to materialize after extensive build-ups for both. Sam Alvey is currently a free agent and would be very easy to book if 'The Problem Child' wanted a fight.

Watch Alvey compete against Michal Oleksiejczuk in his final UFC bout here:

Many MMA fans on Twitter enjoyed the callout and had plenty of memes surrounding a potential bout between Jake Paul and Alvey.

MMA Roasted @MMARoasted Sam Alvey has called out Jake Paul in a boxing match. Paul said he needs at least 4 more losses first. Sam Alvey has called out Jake Paul in a boxing match. Paul said he needs at least 4 more losses first.

Me to my grandkids in 2050 @UFCRosterWatch "...and when he was at his lowest, Sam Alvey became the first 4 division Champ, by knocking Jake Paul after the ThrillerUFC merge"Me to my grandkids in 2050 @UFCRosterWatch "...and when he was at his lowest, Sam Alvey became the first 4 division Champ, by knocking Jake Paul after the ThrillerUFC merge"Me to my grandkids in 2050 https://t.co/UelvpjgZQA

It's clear that most MMA fans see the funny side of a potential bout between the two fighters. However, after suffering a devastating TKO against Michal Oleksiejczuk, it's advised that 'Smile'N' take some much-needed time off.

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey Jake Paul waiting for the UFC to release Sam Alvey Jake Paul waiting for the UFC to release Sam Alvey https://t.co/vKI8WrUiD3

When did Sam Alvey last win in the UFC?

For many in the MMA community, Alvey being cut from the UFC wasn't the biggest surprise. 'Smile'N' had failed to win in his last nine outings, with his best result coming against Da Un Jung in a fight that finished in a draw.

The last time Sam Alvey won a bout in the organization was back in 2018, with the 36-year-old beating Gian Villante via split decision. The former UFC fighter also beat Marcin Prachnio the same year, finishing the Polish fighter in one round.

Watch the former UFC fighter discuss his MMA career seven years ago:

It's unknown if his recent departure from the UFC will mean that Alvey is completely done with professional MMA. As a free agent, he can join other promotions such as the PFL, Bellator or ONE Championship. Who knows, the former UFC competitor could even take up a boxing career and get to fight Jake Paul down the line.

