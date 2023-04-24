"Why didn't you keep the same energy when he f**ked your girlfriend" - JiDion fires shots at Jake Paul amidst their feud

On April 24, 2023. popular content creator "JiDion" Adams fired shots at internet influencer Jake Paul in the midst of their ongoing feud. The controversy began when Twitter user @PlugJack4 shared a 45-second clip in which Jake Paul was seen sitting beside his brother Logan Paul for an interview.

Logan asked Jake to switch seats, but Jake replied that he was not JiDion. He remarked:

"Do I look like f**king JiDion? Huh? I'm your own f**king brother! I'm not a fanboy like JiDion! Who's like, 'Oh yes, Logan! Oh yes, Logan!' I'm your own f**king brother, bro! We go toe to f**king toe! Oh, my f**king f**k! This is what the f**k happens..."

Plug Jack @PlugJack4 Hey @Jidion6 I love you bro but you gotta fight back brodie Hey @Jidion6 I love you bro but you gotta fight back brodie 💀😭 https://t.co/jyJ5qqGfi1

When the former Twitch streamer heard Jake Paul say that he would go "toe-to-toe" with his brother, Adams hit back at the latter:

"Oh! Okay, Jake. You can go, 'Toe-to-toe,' with your brother? All right. So... Jake, why didn't you keep the same energy when he f**ked your girlfriend while you were still dating her?"

FOLDion @Jidion6 SWB 💫 @ykkswb Nahh JiDion did not hold back when he was reacting to what Jake Paul said about him Nahh JiDion did not hold back when he was reacting to what Jake Paul said about him 😭😭 https://t.co/aP9XieVl3W Jake when’s Logan gonna hit ur new girl🫤 twitter.com/ykkswb/status/… Jake when’s Logan gonna hit ur new girl🫤 twitter.com/ykkswb/status/…

JiDion claims Jake Paul picked the "wrong YouTuber" to have a feud with

Adams addressed his beef with Jake Paul on YouTube earlier today. At the 10-minute mark of the livestream, he reacted to the aforementioned tweet by @PlugJack4 and hit back at Jake Paul by making reference to a prior controversy involving Alissa Violet. He said:

"I'm puzzled! I'm dumbfounded! I'm searching for the answers! I wish. I can go back in history to ask all the old historians about this question! Why didn't you do anything about it, when Logan f**ked your girlfriend, and you did nothing about it! You cried to Shane Dawson!"

The 22-year-old personality rewatched the viral Twitter video once again and threw more shade at Jake Paul:

"But, when it's about Alissa (Violet), we're not going toe-to-toe. You know? 'Logan, Logan! You can have my girl, Logan! You can have my girl, Logan! That's okay! Your s**t's bigger than mine, Logan. You're a big bro! You're the alpha! You're the omega, Logan!'"

Timestamp: 00:10:20

Adams added that Jake Paul picked the wrong YouTuber to have beef with:

"Jake... you picked the wrong one, Jake, bro! You picked the wrong one! I'm not like these other YouTubers, my n****! I don't give a f**k about you, my n****! Bro, you have my name in your mouth! Get my d**k out of your mouth, lil n****!"

Fans react to the YouTuber's call-out

JiDion's tweet in which he called out Jake Paul went viral, attracting thousands of likes and numerous fan reactions. Here's what the online community had to say:

Bogus @Boguswok @Jidion6 Maybe Jake and Sneako have more in comman than we thought @Jidion6 Maybe Jake and Sneako have more in comman than we thought

Century 🅙 @CenturyOG @Jidion6 Extremely rare Jake W he’s right you shouldn’t have bowed down to Logan @Jidion6 Extremely rare Jake W he’s right you shouldn’t have bowed down to Logan

This isn't the first time JiDion has clashed with a well-known content creator. On January 12, 2022, he became embroiled in a major controversy with Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" after instructing his audience to hate-brigade her Twitch chat.

