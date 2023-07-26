"He's in trouble because I'm about to come after him" - Shaquille O'Neal stunned after hearing about xQc's $100 million Kick deal

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal recently appeared on the Full Squad Gaming podcast, where he discussed internet sensation Felix "xQc's" $100-million Kick deal. During the episode, one of the podcast hosts asked the former basketball player whether he was aware of the streamer. After the sports analyst responded in the negative, he was informed about the French-Canadian personality's contract with the Stake-backed platform.

O'Neal was stunned after learning the details of the contract, wondering if Kick was paying the 27-year-old millions of dollars just to play video games.

When another podcast host claimed that the contract was worth more than LeBron James' NBA deal with the LA Lakers, the former Boston Celtics player said:

"He's in trouble because I'm about to come after him."

Shaquille O'Neal considers getting into the world of livestreaming after learning about xQc's $100 million Kick contract

The discussion began with a Full Squad Gaming podcast host sharing details about xQc's two-year, non-exclusive contract with Kick, which is worth a mind-boggling $100 million. Upon hearing this, Shaquille O'Neal remarked:

"What?! Who's the streamer? (Podcast host mentions xQc, referring to him as a 'blond guy' who plays video games) Oh. They pay him $50 millionoto play video games?"

Another host clarified the specifics of the former Overwatch pro's contract. O'Neal then made a joke about the streamer being in "trouble" because he was coming after him. He also discussed whether he would consider entering the world of livestreaming, saying:

"He just turns the camera on and people just watch him? (Podcast host inquires if he would start streaming) what would I stream? Hmm... I might have look into that."

The minute-long video concluded with O'Neal congratulating the internet star on bagging the biggest livestreaming contract in history:

"But, congratulations to the guy on the $100 million. I'm happy for him."

Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal's comments

Shaquille O'Neal's take on to xQc's $100 million Kick deal garnered a lot of attention on the internet. Here's what netizens on Twitter said:

Twitter community discussing Shaquille O'Neal's reaction to the streamer's Kick contract

Over 162 community members weighed in on O'Neal's take in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing Shaquille O'Neal's take

One viewer said O'Neal hosting an IRL broadcast would be "10/10." According to another fan, the sports analyst is a "true hustler."