NBA 2K23 Shaquille O'Neal Takeover Event: How to get a free 99-rated Dark Matter card 

NBA 2K23's MyTeam mode is set to get the Shaquille O'Neal Takeover vent very soon, as announced by 2K Sports.

There were rumors about the Takeover event coming very soon, and earlier on July 17, the developers provided official confirmation on the game's official Twitter. This will be the third Takeover event recently, following Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant.

Once again, players can obtain various rewards, including special cards. While the final item they get isn't pre-defined, there's a great chance for some to receive a 99-rated Dark Matter Invincible Shaq, which could be an invaluable asset for their lineup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The best part of the Shaquille O'Neal Takeover event is that it's free, and earning the rewards is pretty easy, regardless of whether someone is a beginner or a veteran. Let's look at the best rewards and how players can obtain them.

All Shaquille O'Neal Takeover event cards in NBA 2K23

First things first - the Shaquille O'Neal Takeover event will be live starting July 18, when the daily content refreshes in the game. Once live, the new event will be valid for the next seven days.

While there are different types of consumables players could potentially win, it's the cards that they'll be after in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM



Starting tomorrow, after every win across modes get a Shaq card or related item!



Available for 1 week Limited Time Event: Shaq TakeoverStarting tomorrow, after every win across modes get a Shaq card or related item!Available for 1 week

Shaquille O'Neal C - All-Time - 89

Shaquille O'Neal C - Zen - 91

Shaquille O'Neal C/PF - All-Time - 93

Shaquille O'Neal C - Zen - 94

Shaquille O'Neal C - Zen - 97

Shaquille O'Neal C/PF - All-Time - 98

Shaquille O'Neal C/PF - Phenoms - 99

Shaquille O'Neal C/PF - Invincible - 99

The two most valuable items will be the Phenoms and Invincible cards. Both are Dark Matter editions, having an overall of 99 each. Both cards can operate at the Center and Power Forward positions, offering players flexibility. Moreover, any cards mentioned above will be free from the pack.

Earning the Shaquille O'Neal Takeover event packs in NBA 2K23 is pretty simple - players must win across different modes. There are two exceptions though - challenges and friendlies.

Wins across these two game modes will not be considered, so players should remember that. There's no guarantee that a Takeover pack will contain a Shaq card, so players will likely have to open a few at least to improve their chances.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault