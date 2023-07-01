NBA 2K23 Season 8: How to get more Dark Matter cards for free?

Season 8 is the last time-limited content release in NBA 2K23, and Dark Matter cards are the talk of the town. This tier represents the 99-overall cards, the highest possible grade you can obtain in the game. It includes items from recent promos like Encore, Next and others. Naturally, many of these cards have sublime stats and can be valuable assets for any MyTeam squad.

Before this season, getting Dark Matter cards was not easy. While you could earn them for free, getting them consistently was a lot harder. Thankfully, 2K Sports has ensured the community can have the best times, and there shouldn't be any shortage of these powerful cards. You can earn these special cards daily by following simple tips and tricks.

Best tips and tricks to get more Dark Matters cards in NBA 2K23 Season 8 for free

The first best tip is to check the daily agendas when you log in after the reset. Starting on June 30, 2K Sports releases a daily agenda, which is available for the next 24 hours. You'll have to complete some simple tasks to unlock the Holo version of selected Dark Matter items.

These cards were released previously in the MyTeam mode, but you can now get the Holo variant. Moreover, you won't have to spend any resources to obtain them.

Not only do the rewards from daily agendas have incredible value, but they also help you with the next step. Each Holo Dark Matter card you get from agendas will have its own seasonal XP task in NBA 2K23. By completing them, you'll get 3,000 seasonal XP from each.

If you can get all 41 cards and complete all the tasks, the total adds up to 123,000 Season 8 XP points. Doing so will unlock two more Dark Matter cards, including the End Game MVP Joel Embiid at level 40.

You will also get the End Game Steph Curry by logging in into the NBA 2K23 MyTeam mode since it's the level 1 reward in Season 8. Make sure to complete all the game modes, as they also have the highest-tier cards at the very top.

Finally, the auction market is a great place, as several top-ranked cards are available at very cheap prices. Their numbers are expected to decrease, and you can get many of these items at minimal prices. Different seasonal rewards get you MT coins. For many cards, you should get them directly from the auction in NBA 2K23.

Additionally, don't forget to complete the Spotlight challenges, which offer several additional cards as well. They might have arrived with Season 7, but the challenges are still available in Season 8.

