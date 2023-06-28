NBA 2K23 Season 8 rewards: End Game Steph Curry, MVP Joel Embiid, and more

2K Sports has officially revealed all the rewards coming to the MyTeam and MyCareer modes in NBA 2K23 as part of Season 8. With many expecting this to be the last season of the game, the developers have ensured that players will get justified returns for their time and energy.
With big cards like End Game Steph Curry available for free, this could be the perfect farewell the game warrants.
It has been a long year for the basketball simulator, which has witnessed plenty of new cards, events, and more over the last seven seasons. Season 8 will likely bring plenty more content that 2K Sports has kept in secrecy for now. However, players can get confirmation about the key rewards available as seasonal rewards in the different NBA 2K23 game modes.
What are the Season 8 rewards in NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode?
The MyCareer mode has seen some exciting stuff over the last few months, and more players are coming the way. They can earn different in-game cosmetics, including mascots and badges, by grinding and earning season XP.
At level 25, players will get a new era hat, while level 30 includes new mascots. All players will get a new Badge Point at Level 39, but the final reward will vary between the players' platforms. Those who won older gen will get a Tiger, while Xbox Series XlS and PlayStation 5 users will get a Core Badge.
For Season 8, 2K Sports has partnered with brands like OVO, Crocs, Marathon and others, and apparel from the brands will be available in the MyCareer mode.
What are the Season 8 rewards in NBA 2K23 MyTeam mode?
By grinding to the final level 40 ladder, NBA 2K23 players will be able to get several Galaxy Opal, Dark Matter, and End Game player cards. It all begins with the End Game Stephen Curry card, available at level 1. NBA 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid is the final level 40 reward, and it's another End Game card that players can add.
Season 8 will begin on Friday, June 30, and players can also complete the All-Time Spotlight Challenges and earn an option pack that features the End Game cards of Kevin Durant, Paolo Banchero, and former icon Bill Russell.
The WNBA mode also gets new weekly and seasonal rewards for the players.
Weekly Rewards
- Jonquel Jones Heroine Edition Jersey
- Team Resilience Boosts
- Sun Rebel Shorts
- Helping Hands Boosts
- Nike KD 15
- Player Boosts
Season Rewards
- Skylar Diggins-Smith Jersey
- Clothing Bundles
- 2K Breakthrough Skin
- Rebecca Lobo Coach Card
- VC
- Noelle Quinn T-Shirt
With the upcoming season shaping up to be the final one, NBA 2K23 players can make the most of it by obtaining some truly amazing cards.