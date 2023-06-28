How to unlock the auction house in NBA 2K23?

The auction house holds significant importance in NBA 2K23's MyTeam mode, serving as a crucial element for players to improve their squads. In MyTeam, players construct customized squads using their preferred cards, ranging from former legends to present-day superstars.

Acquiring these items can be done through various means, with pack openings being one of them. However, luck plays a substantial role, as the cards obtained may not necessarily be useful for one's squad.

This is where the auction house comes in, as you can sell your cards to make MT coins. It also enables players to search for specific superstars who can substantially enhance their squads, avoiding the uncertainty of pack openings. Hence, unlocking this feature becomes a priority in NBA 2K23.

How to easily access the NBA 2K23 auction house?

To easily access the NBA 2K23 auction house, the initial step is to embark on your MyTeam journey. Upon starting, you will receive a set of packs (depending on the edition you purchased) that provide the initial cards for your squad. While these cards help you get started, you will soon require better ones.

To get access to the auction house, there are a couple of ways:

Complete agendas that are available as seasonal activities.

Collect at least 30 MyTeam cards.

The second method is quicker, and you may not even realize that you have unlocked the ability to buy and sell cards. The marketplace is accessible directly within the game, having a dedicated tab. Here, you can utilize MT coins to purchase and sell cards, including NBA superstars, past icons, boosters, and more.

How to buy and sell in the NBA 2K23 auction house?

Once the feature is unlocked, you're free to get a card you want and get rid of an NBA player or item you don't need. The basic process is slightly different, as you'll need to search for the item you want to buy in the auction house.

You'll have to proceed with bidding and outbid your competitors if there are any. Once you have won an auction, the bidder item will be directly added to your MyTeam collection.

When you want to sell any item, look it up in your collection. When you press on that item, a host of options will open on the side, and one of them includes sending it to My Auction. It's worth noting that two restrictions will be implemented when trying to sell an item.

If you're selling a player card, you'll first need to ensure that there is a backup available in your NBA 2K23 MyTeam squad. Also, you can't sell any item which are unactionable.

