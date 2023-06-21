NBA 2K23 Best of MyTeam Pack: All featured players including End Game Kevin Durant

The Best of MyTeam pack was released in NBA 2K23 on June 20, and it includes some of the best special cards released in the MyTeam game mode during the last few months.

This special pack isn’t a promo on its own, but it provides an amazing opportunity to those players who might have missed out on such opportunities in the past. Moreover, the latest special pack only includes the best items from older promos.

As NBA 2K23 moves on into its last quarter, developer 2K Sports has been busy trying to introduce different items for the players. The MyTeam mode recently witnessed the introduction of the first End Game card featuring Kevin Durant.

The Best of MyTeam pack includes the best items from the Rush series and Invincible Inserts. Let’s take a look at all the special cards that players have a chance to obtain for their MyTeam mode.

Complete list of all special cards in the NBA 2k23 Best of MyTeam pack

One half of the latest Best of MyTeam pack includes a new set of Rush series cards. All of them are rated 99, and they can be excellent additions to their assigned positions.

Elgin Baylor – SF/SG

Wes Unseld – PF/PG

Steve Nash – PG/SG

Jaren Jackson – PF/C

Zach Lavine – SG/PG

The major attraction of the Best of MyTeam pack is the Invincible cards. Not only are these cards have strong attributes, but they also include popular names like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Michael Jordan – SG/PG

Kobe Bryant – SG/PG

Lebron James – SF/SG

Giannis Antetokounmpo – PF/SF

Carmelo Antony – SF/SG

Anthony Davis – PF/C

Stephen Curry – PG/SG

The 99-rated Center card of NBA legend Yao Ming has also been included in this pack. The recent End Game Kevin Durant card is one of the two featured items of this super pack.

It’s worth noting that there’s no guarantee over which item NBA 2K23 players will obtain from this super pack. Players will likely need several tries to get the items they want unless they are super lucky.

Alternatively, these items can also be bought from the auction market, but most of their current prices are pretty high due to their excellent stats and in-game overalls.

