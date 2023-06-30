NBA 2K23 Season 8: How to get a free Dark Matter every day?

With Season 8 going live in the NBA 2K23 MyTeam mode, plenty of new content is available to players. This will be the final time-limited season of the basketball simulator, and NBA 2K24 is expected to be released around the first week of September. 2K Sports has ensured that things end up with a bang, and you can earn a free Dark Matter Holo card every day by just playing the mode.

2K Sports has already informed us about earlier events and awards available to players.

These include special End Game Steph Curry and Joel Embiid cards, available as ladder rewards in MyTeam mode. That is only part of it, as daily agendas will be available for the community. The first of those is now available in the offline challenges, and it is the best way for you to make a mighty squad without spending any resources.

How to easily complete the daily Dark Matter agendas in NBA 2K23 Season 8

You will already know the agendas if you are an experienced NBA 2K23 player. Every agenda asks you to complete certain tasks according to the given conditions, unlocking different rewards. 2K Sports introduces fresh agendas every season, but none has been as lucrative as the current set.

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Daily DM Agendas OTW



Complete agendas every day in Season 8 to earn an unauctionable Holo version of a previously released DM card. Starting tomorrow, these agendas will only be up for 24 hrs each



Use the cards you earn to get additional XP to help level up faster in Season 8! Daily DM Agendas OTWComplete agendas every day in Season 8 to earn an unauctionable Holo version of a previously released DM card. Starting tomorrow, these agendas will only be up for 24 hrs eachUse the cards you earn to get additional XP to help level up faster in Season 8! https://t.co/xRhBLCxUP7

In general, Holo cards are special, to begin with, and the Dark Matter tier is as good as it can get. Ordinarily, you will have to be lucky to find them in packs. However, things are much easier in Season 8, all thanks to the daily agendas.

The best way to complete them easily in NBA 2K23 is to read the instructions from the agendas. The full details of unlocking every card will be told there, and you must fulfill the conditions accordingly. Once you are done, a special reward card pack will be added to the in-game store under “unopened packs.” Do note that all the rewards are unactionable.

You'll be able to find the daily tasks under the seasonal agendas, and the first one features Holo J.R. Smith. His Dark Matter card released earlier in MyTeam, so it's a perfect opportunity for those who missed out earlier.

If 2K Sports follows the same pattern with Season 8 as it has done for earlier ones, you can earn over 40 Dark Matter Holo cards by grinding the daily agendas. There is a high chance that the developers could release more cards throughout the season, including Invincible and End Game items.

