What are Holo cards in NBA 2K23? Use and identification explored

Holo cards in NBA 2K23 are extremely rare variants of regular cards. Any card can have its Holo version, and the primary method of acquisition of these cards is pack opening.

It's important to note that these cards have the same stats as their regular variants. Not only are their attributes identical, but also badges and all the other details. However, there are certain Agendas and lineup rules that require Holo cards in NBA 2K23.

Considering that MyTEAM is one of the most popular modes in the video game, many players are on the lookout for Holo cards. Since NBA 2K23 is currently available as a free PlayStation Plus game, many more gamers will download it and join the grind.

Holo cards in NBA 2K23 have a special design

Many gamers struggle to tell the difference between Holo cards in NBA 2K23 and their regular variants. Considering that they have identical stats, this comes as no surprise. However, there is an easy way to recognize these special cards.

Holo cards have a special design on them. More precisely, these cards have a special "holo" filter all over them. If you're struggling to tell the difference, please take a look at the image below.

Holo cards in NBA 2K23 look almost identical to regular cards

As you can see, the Holo version of Nikola Jokic's Amethyst card has the same stats and almost identical design. However, the card has a special filter that makes its colors bleak.

On the regular version of the card, the colors look normal. In this example, Jokic's jersey is blue on the regular car, while it's nearly gray on the Holo card. All the other elements of the card also have bleak colors, including the player's name and overall rating.

Holo cards in NBA 2K23 can be obtained from multiple sources (Image via 2K Sports)

There are three ways of obtaining Holo cards in NBA 2K23:

Opening packs

Buying Holo cards from the Auction House

Earning cards from rewards

It's important to note that the Auction House is not available right away. You have to unlock 30 MyTEAM cards or complete Agendas in order to unlock this feature.

Considering how amazing this feature is, you should work on unlocking it as soon as possible. Not only is it great for getting NBA 2K23's Holo cards, but you can sometimes get fantastic deals from it.

