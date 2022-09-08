“You were outplayed by Jayson Tatum and Jayson Tatum got a 93” – NBA analyst answers Kevin Durant on his 96 NBA 2K23 rating complaint, says his latest playoff loss affected his rating

Kevin Durant is not happy with his NBA 2K23 rating. The Brooklyn Nets forward tweeted Ronnie Singh, the community manager, asking for an explanation for his rating.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard has a simple explanation for Durant and believes that his rating is fine. He thinks it was affected by his most recent playoff performance.

Here's what the analyst said on "The Odd Couple" podcast with Rob Parker:

"I can give KD an explanation and I say this with all due respect to KD. The last time we saw you, you were outplayed by Jayson Tatum and Jayson Tatum got a 93. It's as simple as that.

"I'm not saying Tatum should have been higher than KD. And I don't have a problem with KD being a 96 along with those other great players."

Durant and the Nets were swept by Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. It was a very disappointing outcome for the Nets, but it wasn't surprising.

Kevin Durant was outplayed by Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had a lot of issues last season. Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated, which caused him to miss 53 games while Durant dealt with injuries.

They managed to qualify for the playoffs by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in game. However, the Boston Celtics took care of business and swept the Nets.

Durant played 44 minutes per game in the series and averaged 26.3 points. While this seems like a decent scoring average, the truth is far from it. The Nets forward shot only 38.6%, including 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Jayson Tatum had a disappointing performance in the finals, but he dominated Durant in the first round and the rest of the playoffs.

The Celtics forward averaged 29.5 points on 45.6% shooting against the Nets. He also averaged 7.3 assists and converted 41.9% of his 3-point shots.

Top players in NBA 2K23

Kevin Durant may not be happy with his NBA 2K23 rating, but he's still one of the best players in the video game. In fact, his overall rating is good enough for second place on the list.

The highest-rated active player in the game is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has an overall rating of 97. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is the top player in the game, but he is only slightly ahead of others.

Aside from Durant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Steph Curry are rated 96 overall. Luka Doncic, who has been impressive in EuroBasket 2022 so far, is rated 95, while Kawhi Leonard is at 94.

Jayson Tatum's 93 rating makes him one of the top players in the video game. Ja Morant and Jimmy Butler are rated 93 as well.

Kevin Durant is not the only player who has complained about his NBA 2K23 rating. Klay Thompson was also disappointed with his 3-point rating. However, it's important to note that ratings change throughout the year and depend on players' real-life performances.

