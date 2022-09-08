Video: Luka Doncic goes for record 47 points in EuroBasket 2022

Stopping Luka Doncic is impossible, whether it's in Europe or in North America. The Slovenian guard dropped 47 points in his latest EuroBasket 2022 performance against France.

Scoring 47 points in the NBA is impressive, but Doncic did it under FIBA rules, which are arguably tougher. The Dallas Mavericks superstar sat on the bench for just one minute and 16 seconds. Even blood and stitches couldn't prevent him from torching France.

Doncic led Slovenia to a 88-82 victory. Thanks to this impressive performance, Slovenia secured first place in the group. They will now face Belgium in the first round of the knockout phase.

Doncic broke Slovenia's scoring record in EuroBasket in what was the best scoring performance in the past 65 years. He shot 15 for 23, including 6 of 11 from beyond the arc. Doncic also converted 11 of his 12 attempts from the free-throw line.

It was a much-needed win for Slovenia. A loss would have meant a third-place finish in the group and a much tougher opponent in the opening round of the knockout phase.

Slovenia are the defending EuroBasket champions and thanks to Doncic, they have a great chance of winning it again.

Once Doncic got into form, even three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert couldn't stop him. Doncic even hit a running one-legged 3-pointer over the French defensive stalwart as the clock expired.

Luka Doncic's teammates combined for 41 points, which is another testament to how incredible his performance was. Aside from his legendary scoring, Doncic added seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Luka Doncic now has second-best EuroBasket scoring performance

Luka Doncic has the third-best average score in EuroBasket 2022 with 26.6 points. The top scorer of the tournament is Giannis Antetokounmpo with 31 points.

After his 47-point performance against France, Doncic is now ranked second for most points in a single EuroBasket game. The record is held by Eddy Terrace, a Belgian player who scored 63 points in EuroBasket 1957.

On his way to second position, Doncic crossed Nikos Galis, a Greek guard who scored 46 in a game in 1983.

Slovenia have lost only one game in the entire tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Slovenia lost 97-93 and Doncic had only 16 points.

While Slovenia might be one of the favorites to win, a tough task awaits them in the knockouts. They might have to face Nikola Jokic's Serbia and Antetokounmpo's Greece.

