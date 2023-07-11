NBA 2K23 Kobe Bryant Takeover Event: How to get a free 99-rated Invincible Dark Matter item 

NBA 2K23 has a new event in MyTeam mode in the form of Kobe Bryant Takeover, which brings an exciting opportunity for every player. This is the best chance for the community to get free cards of Kobe Bryant, including a couple of 99-rated items.

While the final reward is not guaranteed, it’s a great way for players to improve their squads for free.

The Takeover events have been a recurring theme in NBA 2K23, and it has become a fan favorite. Thanks to all the great prizes and how easy it’s to earn them, players love to grind the MyTeam mode to increase their rewards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are the rewards of the Kobe Bryant Takeover event in NBA 2K23?

Players will get free special packs that include cards and related items. While the latter could be useful for players, the former will interest the community.

Here are all the options that are included in the prize pool:

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM



Starting tomorrow, after every win across modes get a Kobe Bryant card or related item!



Available for 1 week Limited Time Event: Kobe Bryant TakeoverStarting tomorrow, after every win across modes get a Kobe Bryant card or related item!Available for 1 week Limited Time Event: Kobe Bryant Takeover ❗️Starting tomorrow, after every win across modes get a Kobe Bryant card or related item!Available for 1 week https://t.co/pOU6ttljd7

Kobe Bryant SG/SF - 82- Deck the Hall

Kobe Bryant SG/SF - 91 - Transcendent

Kobe Bryant SG/SF - 94 - Transcendent

Kobe Bryant SG/SF - 95 - Transcendent

Kobe Bryant SG/SF - 96 - Tis the Season

Kobe Bryant SG/SF - 98 - All-Time

Kobe Bryant SG/SF - 99 - Highlight Reel

Kobe Bryant SG/SF - 99 - Invincible

Along with the cards, the Kobe Bryant Takeover packs will also contain related items, including various consumables.

The easiest way to earn the rewards is by completing as many games as possible. From Triple Threat to full matches, every completed game in NBA 2K23's MyTeam mode will contribute towards the rewards. The only exceptions are friendly games and challenges, as they won’t hand out any rewards.

It’s also worth noting that there’s no guarantee for players to find the player cards. It will all come down to luck, although any reward they get is free.

Hence, players have nothing to lose, and the packs can be earned while completing the different Season 8 agendas. The community has already received plenty of free Dark Matter cards, and there’s a great chance to add a free Invincible Kobe Bryant item.

Poll : 0 votes