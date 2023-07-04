NBA 2K23 Tracy McGrady Takeover Event: How to get a free 99-rated Invincible Dark Matter item

The Tracy McGrady Takeover event is set to arrive in NBA 2K23, and players have an amazing chance at getting some great cards, including an Invincible Dark Matter, at no additional cost.

All you’ll have to do is complete different matches across the various game modes which is present in MyTeam. This is set to become the latest Takeover series and the first one of Season 8.

2K Sports has ensured several ways for the community to get free Dark Matter items in Season 8. Players can complete a couple of daily agendas daily to unlock a special 99-rated Holo variant of previously released Dark Matter cards.

The season pass is another great way to get End Game items for free. Once the Tracy McGrady Takeover event is live, you’ll have even more opportunities to solidify your respective squads in NBA 2K23.

How to easily get free cards on the Tracy McGrady Takeover event in NBA 2K23

As mentioned, there are plenty of great ways to get free Dark Matter cards in Season 8. Yet, the Tracy McGrady Takeover event will have perhaps the easiest ways to get them. All you have to do is complete the games across any available modes in MyTeam.

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Limited Time Event: Tracy McGrady Takeover!



After every complete game, you’ll get a Tracy McGrady Takeover pack. This includes a special card that can go up to the 99-rated Invincible Dark Matter variant. You'll be rewarded with the event pack, which will be available in the "unopened packs" section.

That said, there are certain exceptions to which modes will be considered. Any match that’s part of challenges in NBA 2K23 Myteam mode won’t be considered.

Similarly, contests with friends will also not be taken into account. It’s worth remembering the two exceptions, which could otherwise lead to a waste of your time.

Here’s the full items included in the Tracy McGrady Takeover event pack in NBA 2K23:

Tracy McGrady SG/PG - All Time - 85

Tracy McGrady SF/PF - Ice - 91

Tracy McGrady SG/PG - All Time - 92

Tracy McGrady SF/SG - Ice - 94

Tracy McGrady SG/PG - All Time - 95

Tracy McGrady SG/PG - Ice - 96

Tracy McGrady C/PF - Out of Position - 98

Tracy McGrady SF/SG - Radiant - 99

Tracy McGrady SG/SF - Invincible - 99

The card you’ll get from the Tracy McGrady Takeover event pack will be completely random, so you could need some time to find the Invincible item.

