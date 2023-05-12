"Only I could get canceled": MrBeast responds to 'Company Town' comparisons after buying houses for employees in neighborhood

Jimmy "MrBeast" has responded to being called out by a few people over buying a whole neighborhood for his friends and employees, with the term 'Company Town' being thrown around by critics. The popular YouTuber has been under fire for many of his recent actions. Certain internet sections point out that by essentially owning the houses on a whole street to give to his YouTube crew, he has revived the vile practice of rich businessmen using company towns.

For context, company towns are whole neighborhoods or settlements with residential or commercial buildings owned by one single business or employer. The comparison that MrBeast's critics are making is specifically about how business owners of the past have been known to turn desperate employees living in company towns into indentured laborers by pushing them into debt.

The YouTuber naturally declined to have any ulterior motive when he offered his friends and employees the houses, claiming that only he could be criticized for housing people without any strings attached.

"Only I could get canceled for giving people a place to live with no strings attached.."

"All these company town tweets make no sense, I was just helping some people"

He directly took a shot at people comparing what he has done to company towns, saying he was just helping people close to him:

"All these company town tweets make no sense, I was just helping some people"

MrBeast accused of running a company town by critics after news of buying a whole neighborhood for YouTube crew goes viral

According to reports that have gone viral in recent months, Jimmy has been buying houses on a particular road in a suburb of Greenville, North Carolina, for years. As per the latest news, he has bought over most of the neighborhood he grew up in, with only one house on the street avoiding the purchase. However, even the owners of this remaining house are expected to put it up for sale at some point in the future, following the pattern of previous homeowners on the street.

This buying of houses has been going on since 2018, and MrBeast has spent millions of dollars in acquiring the properties, which have been given to the employees of his YouTube team and some friends. Considering that most of the residents are his employees, many people online have compared the neighborhood to the old company towns. Especially critics, who insinuate that it was done for some nefarious reasons.

Super Saiyan MailGod Flow @umeprobdupree Dexerto @Dexerto MrBeast reportedly bought a whole neighborhood for his staff to live in MrBeast reportedly bought a whole neighborhood for his staff to live in https://t.co/X9smAMtzh2 What a nice man, surely a CEO buying homes and creating neighborhoods for their employee's families has no historical relevance or background at all. twitter.com/Dexerto/status… What a nice man, surely a CEO buying homes and creating neighborhoods for their employee's families has no historical relevance or background at all. twitter.com/Dexerto/status…

Above is a post by Twitter user @umeprobdupree, whose comment about the nature of the purchase forced MrBeast to respond to the allegations in the first place.

More Twitter reactions

Here are some more general reactions from Twitter users after the content creator of the year responded to the allegations of building a company town. Readers will notice his friends, such as Chris Tyson, joking about the issue:

Chris @chris @MrBeast @umeprobdupree Helping?! That’s it Jimmy. That’s the final straw!! I’m moving out of the neighborhood @MrBeast @umeprobdupree Helping?! That’s it Jimmy. That’s the final straw!! I’m moving out of the neighborhood 😤

Gary Cantrell @GaryCantrell 🏻 @MrBeast The internet can be exhausting! You’re doing so much good, easier said than done but don’t worry about the critics. Keep on doing your thing @MrBeast The internet can be exhausting! You’re doing so much good, easier said than done but don’t worry about the critics. Keep on doing your thing 👊🏻

Erna krumbach @ernkrum @MrBeast @umeprobdupree You did the right thing , providing homes for your coworker is the sweetest human right act man can ever do !🤞 @MrBeast @umeprobdupree You did the right thing , providing homes for your coworker is the sweetest human right act man can ever do !🤞

Speaking of being trolled and criticized, MrBeast has also come under fire for his charitable works recently, such as being trolled for offering to help cure blindness and deafness.

