"He's trying to erase deaf culture" - Asmongold, Dream, and others poke fun at those hating on MrBeast for curing 1,000 people's deafness

YouTube star MrBeast has taken the internet by storm again after uploading a video in which he and his team helped 1,000 deaf people regain their hearing. The six-minute feature has received over 27 million views and 2.5 million likes in just one day. Despite the positive response, some Twitter users have expressed dissatisfaction with the YouTuber's charitable efforts:

Idk what but something abt the Mrbeast video rubs me the wrong way

Popular streamers and internet personalities have chimed in with their thoughts regarding the video. One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold" poked fun at those who seemingly hated on MrBeast for his philanthropic endeavors and speculated on what they could possibly complain about. The MMORPG streamer sarcastically remarked:

"Oh, yeah! Oh, boy! He should not have done that. Oh, bro! Do you think this kid wants to be farmed for content? Oh, dude! And he forced this kid to hear?! 'How dare he.' Yeah, bro. He's trying to... he's trying to erase deaf culture. Obviously!"

Dream, Tectone, and online community react to MrBeast's recent philanthropic video

In a video uploaded on May 7, 2023, Jimmy stated that he and his team purchased "cutting-edge" hearing technology worth millions of dollars. The Kansas native claimed it is different from traditional hearing aids because it can "analyze" people's specific hearing needs. He elaborated:

"Even entire families hear their loved ones again. But they are only a few of the 1,000 that we are going to help hear again today. We got our hands on over $3 million worth of cutting-edge hearing technology, that, unlike old hearing aids, analyzes people's specific hearing needs, allowing them to hear again without causing any damage."

As mentioned earlier, the video quickly gained traction. While several community members were pleased with his charitable efforts, one Twitter user found MrBeast to be "demonic":

Idk why i genuinely feel like MrBeast is demonic, he just gives that vibe. Can't support this type of stuff tbh

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" also shared his thoughts on the matter. He joked about people criticizing the YouTuber and attached a meme from Breaking Bad with Jesse Pinkman's iconic line, "He can't keep getting away with it":

how does anyone still support this SCUMBAG

OTK member and popular Twitch streamer Tectone voiced his sentiments regarding the controversy and said the social media platform was "off the rails" for being upset with MrBeast:

Twitch streamer Tectone's most recent tweet (Image via Twitter)

Here's what the online community had to say:

Mr beast is an awful person for cursing 1000 people with the ability to listen to Cardi B. Despicable

Twitter users explaining how Mr Beast helping 1000 deaf people is evil

Sive @sivemorten



* mrbeast getting jumped *the 1,000 deaf people he cured:

mr beast logging on twitter after doing a good deed

Now they get to hear how MrBeast is some evil capitalist person for letting them hear.

MrBeast has commented on the backlash he received after helping the 1,000 people hear. In a response to Twitter user @_vandul, the YouTuber "apologized" and stated that he "just likes" to help people.

