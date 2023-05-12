"Jimmy's known it since college": Chris Tyson reveals MrBeast has been supportive of their trans identity for years

In a recent podcast with friends, Chris Tyson revealed that Jimmy "MrBeast" has always been supportive of their transgender identity. The news of the online personality undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) has become the subject of a lot of online trolling, with many transphobic and homophobic comments flying around.

After the news of Tyson's transition went viral, many even insinuated that the situation would spell disaster for MrBeast and his team, with haters boycotting their content. The popular YouTuber has been defending his friend on Twitter, calling out transphobic comments.

While talking about coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community on the podcast, Chris Tyson revealed that MrBeast knew about their trans identity since college, saying:

"Jimmy's known it since we were in college together..."

Chris Tyson recalls incident when MrBeast found them cross-dressing

Chris Tyson's comments, which are being shared on social media, are from the recent episode of the BANTER podcast hosted by GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and Karl Jacobs. Tyson was a guest on the episode.

Towards the tail-end of the podcast, Tyson explained how their friends and family had supported them through the years. They then went on to describe how MrBeast, who has been a friend for years, reacted to first finding out about his gender identity.

While the popular YouTuber has been quite supportive of his friend amid the recent online trolling, his sympathies have existed since their college days when he found Tyson cross-dressing.

Tyson described the situation as follows:

"I accidentally walked out of a bedroom, um like my bedroom and just straight up naked. No but obviously not in a very not very cis-het-male attire... Well so um you know I and I told him, 'I don't really know what it is and I don't know if I'm ever gonna be ready to like deal with it.' And he was like, 'Oh yeah.' You know? He's like, 'I don't care just like whenever it becomes a thing just let me know.'"

