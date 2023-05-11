"Repulsive": Social media outraged as Chris Tyson and Karl Jacobs kiss on podcast to test "Karl effect"

Chris Tyson's recent appearance on the BANTER podcast, where he kissed Karl Jacobs to test out the "Karl effect" has ruffled a few feathers online, especially from trolls who have been outspoken about the former's trans identity. The MrBeast team members have been at the center of transphobic and homophobic comments in recent weeks since Tyson was revealed to be on hormone replacement therapy a few weeks ago.

From the beginning, some viewers who are not happy with the new LGBTQ+ identity of Chris Tyson have blamed it on something they call the "Karl effect," a claim that fellow MrBeast team member and Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs is the reason for Tyson's recent transition. Jacobs himself has joked about the "effect" before. He talked about this topic on the recent podcast with GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap.

To test out this "Karl effect," the two online figures kissed, eliciting some very strong reactions from certain sections of viewers online after a clip of the incident started garnering attention on Twitter and YouTube.

Certain individuals have comment on the clip, calling the act "repulsive" and "cringe," whereas a few used homophobic slurs to describe the moment on Twitter.

Twitter comments about the clip (Image via Twitter)

What is the "Karl effect?" Chris Tyson and Karl Jacobs test it out on recent podcast

It is no secret that transphobia has been a major concern for MrBeast's team, with the YouTuber himself publicly deriding comments such as the ones presented above, which started flying around on social media ever since the hormone replacement therapy news went viral.

As mentioned earlier, many individuals who have been blaming Karl Jacobs for Chris's transition and ruining the YouTuber's brand, in general, came up with a pretty popular theory dubbed the "Karl effect." To them, the theory suggests that the Twitch streamer somehow "corrupted" his fellow MrBeast team members, with many publicly calling on him to be removed from videos.

However, Jacobs and his fans have appropriated the name into a joke that was perhaps best defined by the very Urban Dictionary definition that Chris Tyson and he were discussing before they kissed. It defines the "Karl Effect" as:

"When someone hangs out with Karl Jacobs too much and [become] zesty."

The insinuation is that hanging out with him would "corrupt" people. This very thing was discussed in the recent episode of the BANTER, where Chris Tyson and Karl Jacobs kissed to prove the theory wrong.

Poll : 0 votes