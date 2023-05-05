Did Chris Tyson divorce his wife? Relationship between the two explored

YouTuber and content creator Chris Tyson, who is recognized for their association with Jimmy "MrBeast," has been a highly discussed topic in the YouTube community lately. They recently disclosed that they have started hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to transition, which has resulted in a lot of speculation, particularly because Chris is married with a child.

Chris has always remained a rather private person, and little is known about their spouse. However, they recently gave an update regarding their status with their partner. On March 28, 2023, they tweeted that they and their spouse (Katie) have separated and are "finalizing things."

Chris @Christhealtgod For a little over a year now me and Katie have been separated. We are finalizing things soon but these things take time. We like to keep our personal lives private, which a lot of people don’t understand because we share so much, but this is the only time I want to discuss it. twitter.com/Venice87067234… For a little over a year now me and Katie have been separated. We are finalizing things soon but these things take time. We like to keep our personal lives private, which a lot of people don’t understand because we share so much, but this is the only time I want to discuss it. twitter.com/Venice87067234…

In a subsequent tweet, they also expressed a desire to keep their privacy regarding the matter and requested their followers not to inquire about their marital situation:

Chris @Christhealtgod Please respect our privacy and please do not comment asking questions about this specific topic on our socials about this from here on. Thank you so much love you all Please respect our privacy and please do not comment asking questions about this specific topic on our socials about this from here on. Thank you so much love you all 💜

How long has Chris Tyson been separated from their wife?

As evidenced in the aforementioned tweets, Chris disclosed that they and their spouse have been separated for more than a year, indicating that the separation occurred in early 2022. It's worth noting that at the time of the separation, Chris had not commenced their HRT.

Therefore, it remains uncertain whether Chris' transition contributed to their separation, as they have not divulged any specifics regarding the matter. Chris has remained relatively quiet regarding the precise reason for their separation.

How old is their child?

Chris Tyson and Katie tied the knot in 2018, when they were 21 and 24 years old, respectively. They welcomed their first child, Tucker Stephen Tyson, in June 2020.

Even though Tucker is still a toddler, he has already made a few appearances in MrBeast's videos. Tucker's debut physical appearance was in the video titled "I Spent $1,000,000 on Lottery Tickets and WON."

Despite the separation, Chris remains very attached to their child. In fact, during MrBeast's recent trip to Japan, Chris disclosed that they have been spending quality time with Tucker and, as a result, was not always available for shooting.

Karl Jacobs, a popular member of the MrBeast crew, is also the godfather of Katie and Chris' son, which is a fun fact.

Is Chris Tyson dating anyone?

As of this writing, there is no public knowledge of Chris Tyson seeing anyone romantically. Nevertheless, rumors sparked after a photo of them with Twitch streamer Jude "F1NN5TER" emerged. Moreover, the duo has also been engaging with each other on Twitter.

However, it's worth noting that these are mere speculations, and neither has confirmed any romantic relationship. They may also be just friends, considering they are both LGBTQ+ creators.

Despite the speculations and rumors surrounding Chris, it's important to continue supporting their social media growth and ensure their inclusion.

