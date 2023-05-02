“I left when I pleased” - Chris Tyson responds to rumors that they were dropped by MrBeast

Chris Tyson has responded to rumors that they were dropped by YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast." During a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything), Tyson was asked if they were "removed" from MrBeast's team and if the philanthropist "kept lying" about it. The content creator confirmed that they were still a part of the crew and that they were going to "come and go" as they pleased.

Tyson cited an example of their recent trip to Japan and stated:

"I came to Japan and I left when I pleased."

No Jumper @nojumper Chris Tyson responds to rumors of being kicked off the Mr. Beast team Chris Tyson responds to rumors of being kicked off the Mr. Beast team https://t.co/4FSEYxv9PM

"Corporate way of firing your BFF" - Online community responds to Chris Tyson's update on their association with MrBeast

On April 21, 2023, rumors began to circulate on social media, with many Twitter users claiming that Chris Tyson had been fired from the MrBeast crew. A few days later (April 27, 2023), fans noticed that Tyson was seemingly absent from the recent Japan trip, fueling speculation about their departure:

DramaAlert @DramaAlert



📸: freetrash on TikTok MrBeast fans notice that Chris has been absent from his recent Japan trip. #DramaAlert 📸: freetrash on TikTok twitter.com/i/web/status/1… MrBeast fans notice that Chris has been absent from his recent Japan trip. #DramaAlert📸: freetrash on TikTok twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/abcm51gIAI

As mentioned earlier, Tyson provided an update to the community during an AMA session when an individual named Noah inquired:

"Did you get removed from the MrBeast team because they also keep lying about that?"

The 26-year-old personality's response was:

"Nope! I pretty much told Jimmy, just because I want to spend time with Tucker and he's traveling a lot, I'm just going to come and go as I please."

After recalling their trip to Japan, Chris Tyson added that they also went to Mexico with MrBeast:

"And I went to... I don't know if I want to say if I went to Mexico. I went to Mexico, and then I came back."

As expected, the revelation went viral, with several online community members sharing their thoughts. YouTuber Def Noodles' comment attracted hundreds of likes, in which he stated:

"That's a really corporate way of firing your BFF."

According to Twitter user @FXStrypes, Tyson was talking as if they "owned MrBeast":

Strypes @FXStrypes @nojumper This guy talkin he owns Mr Beast @nojumper This guy talkin he owns Mr Beast 😂

Another community member speculated that Chris Tyson would not appear in Jimmy's YouTube videos by the end of the year:

Tizm™ @TizmWorld @nojumper I give this guy till the end of year. He won't be in videos by the end of year. @nojumper I give this guy till the end of year. He won't be in videos by the end of year.

Twitter user @jefe_xo stated that people were assuming the "worst thing possible" about the situation:

JefeXO @jefe_xo . @nojumper So it was a mutual agreement. I swear yall assume the worst thing possible everytime @nojumper So it was a mutual agreement. I swear yall assume the worst thing possible everytime 😂.

Here are some more relevant reactions from the social media platform:

Gimpy @G1mpy204 @nojumper They no longer wanted the publicity you brought along with your choice. Oh well @nojumper They no longer wanted the publicity you brought along with your choice. Oh well

Emmy @Emmmyalluu @nojumper Don’t like how he talks like he runs the place @nojumper Don’t like how he talks like he runs the place

Paco Pila @PACOP_7 @nojumper I think mr beast is soon to be canceled @nojumper I think mr beast is soon to be canceled

Chris Tyson started making headlines in April 2023 when they revealed that they were undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT). The update spread like wildfire on the internet, with several internet personalities sharing their thoughts.

Poll : 0 votes