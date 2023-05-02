“I left when I pleased” - Chris Tyson responds to rumors that they were dropped by MrBeast

Chris Tyson has responded to rumors that they were dropped by YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast." During a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything), Tyson was asked if they were "removed" from MrBeast's team and if the philanthropist "kept lying" about it. The content creator confirmed that they were still a part of the crew and that they were going to "come and go" as they pleased.
Tyson cited an example of their recent trip to Japan and stated:
"I came to Japan and I left when I pleased."
"Corporate way of firing your BFF" - Online community responds to Chris Tyson's update on their association with MrBeast
On April 21, 2023, rumors began to circulate on social media, with many Twitter users claiming that Chris Tyson had been fired from the MrBeast crew. A few days later (April 27, 2023), fans noticed that Tyson was seemingly absent from the recent Japan trip, fueling speculation about their departure:
As mentioned earlier, Tyson provided an update to the community during an AMA session when an individual named Noah inquired:
"Did you get removed from the MrBeast team because they also keep lying about that?"
The 26-year-old personality's response was:
"Nope! I pretty much told Jimmy, just because I want to spend time with Tucker and he's traveling a lot, I'm just going to come and go as I please."
After recalling their trip to Japan, Chris Tyson added that they also went to Mexico with MrBeast:
"And I went to... I don't know if I want to say if I went to Mexico. I went to Mexico, and then I came back."
As expected, the revelation went viral, with several online community members sharing their thoughts. YouTuber Def Noodles' comment attracted hundreds of likes, in which he stated:
"That's a really corporate way of firing your BFF."
According to Twitter user @FXStrypes, Tyson was talking as if they "owned MrBeast":
Another community member speculated that Chris Tyson would not appear in Jimmy's YouTube videos by the end of the year:
Twitter user @jefe_xo stated that people were assuming the "worst thing possible" about the situation:
Here are some more relevant reactions from the social media platform:
Chris Tyson started making headlines in April 2023 when they revealed that they were undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT). The update spread like wildfire on the internet, with several internet personalities sharing their thoughts.