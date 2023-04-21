Is Chris Tyson from MrBeast fired? Rumors fly on social media after widespread controversy over Chris doing HRT

Chris Tyson from MrBeast has been subject to a lot of backlash in recent weeks following his announcement about being on hormone replacement therapy (HRT). A fresh rumor has started more recently, which claims that Chris has been fired from the popular YouTube team, and with the recent drama surrounding his transitioning still fresh, many seem to have fallen victim to the rumor.

Jose @El_Toxico_Cuhh CHRIS GOT FIRED FROM MR BEAST LETSSS GOOOO CHRIS GOT FIRED FROM MR BEAST LETSSS GOOOO

While there have been calls from people mad at Chris Tyson's recent transition to fire him, tweets like the one above are either trolls or are sharing misinformation, as there has been no official confirmation of Jimmy "MrBeast" firing Chris. If anything, the YouTuber legend's recent tweets suggest the complete opposite.

Only a few days ago, Jimmy called out transphobic comments about his friend being attacked due to his LGBTQ+ identity, reiterating that Tyson is his "pal."

Why are rumors about Chris Tyson getting fired from MrBeast's team being spread on the internet?

As mentioned before, Chris Tyson was subject to a lot of trolling and hate after he announced to the public to be on HRT. As a public figure who is a regular on MrBeast's YouTube team, the news of transitioning spread like wildfire on social media, with fans flocking to lend their support. On the other hand, many criticized Tyson for their newfound trans identity.

Toxic transphobic comments took over the narrative, and many controversial online personalities, such as Sneako, started sharing highly problematic takes on transgenderism in general.

We need to approach this delusion with empathy.

#lovespeech Chris from MrBeast is now a trans woman.We need to approach this delusion with empathy. Chris from MrBeast is now a trans woman. We need to approach this delusion with empathy.#lovespeech https://t.co/UfESemG80H

The criticism crossed personal attacks, with some blaming Chris for bringing ruin to the biggest YouTube channel. A key example of this type of comment was a video from SunnyV2 that claimed Chris Tyson would "soon be a nightmare" for the YouTuber. MrBeast, who is a longtime friend of Tyson's, publicly spoke out against such opinions and called them transphobic in a tweet that read:

"Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my f*cken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off."

Jimmy calling out transphobia (Image via Twitter)

Transgenderism and transphobia are some of the biggest topics on the internet that tend to elicit extremely toxic reactions. Actions such as deadnaming (using the pre-transition name to refer to someone) and purposeful misgendering are some common ways to spread hate against trans people, something Chris has been subject to for the past few weeks.

Pushing rumors that there is a wedge between MrBeast and his long-time friend just after they started transitioning, which has ultimately led to Chris Tyson getting fired, is part of the very same trolling currently rampant.

