"Intended to be a joke" - Pokimane apologizes after calling people "broke" for criticizing Myna Snacks' cost

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" apologized after calling people "broke" for criticizing the price of Myna Snacks. For those unaware, the content creator went viral on November 19, 2023, when she commented on those who were dissatisfied with the $28 price tag on her cookies. Stating that her "brain went boom," the Moroccan-Canadian personality remarked:

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

The contentious statements spread like wildfire on social media, with American football player Chase DeMoor calling Imane out on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"This has to be a joke. @pokimanelol, there are people that work extremely hard daily doing jobs most would consider not as fun as streaming. There are better ways to word this, this is damaging not only to you but those who are in business with you and this cookie."

The OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder apologized, claiming that her remarks were "100% intended to be a joke." She also stated that Myna Snacks' current pricing structure "may be expensive" and added:

"While what I said was 100% intended to be a joke, I see why it came off as insensitive and I apologize for that. I also understand the current price of the cookies may be expensive for some, and promise we’ll continue to consider pricing to keep Myna as affordable as possible."

"Some people still won't accept this, but a lot will" - Netizens react to Pokimane apologizing for the recent controversial statements

The Twitch streamer's social media post received over 428 reactions in less than an hour. One netizen stated that Pokimane was "out of touch with reality":

Another viewer believed that the 27-year-old's "broke boys" statement was not a joke:

Meanwhile, another community member asked Pokimane not to apologize and to "stand on business":

X user @ambron13 praised Pokimane for not "doubling down." They wrote:

"Damn, she did exactly what she needed to do. Finally stopped doubling down and the holier-than-thou attitude. Some people still won't accept this, but a lot will. 9/10, good job Poki!"

Here are some more reactions:

