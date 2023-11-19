"Empowering false rumors and engagement baiting": xQc defends Dream amid latter's heated feud with Nicolas Cantu

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Clay "Dream" and Nicolas Cantu. For those unaware, the Minecraft personality and the professional voice actor have been feuding since November 15, 2023, when Cantu responded to a Dream parody account on X (formerly Twitter). Eventually, The Amazing World of Gumball voice actor referred to the content creator as a "p*dophile," prompting the latter to level a series of accusations.

Clay tweeted:

"I'm not a p*dophile, no matter how much you joke, but you are a s**tty terrible human. You physically assaulted me, said the N-word and other slurs, verbally berated an Uber driver saying, 'That’s why I’m a famous movie star and you're an Uber driver,' and they were just trying to help you not get arrested. Calling them the R slur and saying your IQ is among geniuses and making racist remarks towards them."

Dream posted a two-minute 19-second video on X on November 18, 2023, exposing Nicolas Cantu's tirade against him. Netizens weren't happy with the Florida native's decision to publicly share the video, with user @shigaROOL commenting:

"So you had a person under the legal drinking age in your supervision and instead of being responsible you let him get super drunk and then used it as blackmail."

In response to the netizen's criticisms, xQc defended Dream, arguing that they were "empowering false rumors" and were "baiting" engagement. The former Overwatch pro added:

"This is what we have fostered by caving into outrage, empowering false rumors, and engagement baiting. Guy admits to two crimes while being insensitive to every group possible and no one blinks an eye because the bias against the other person is so strong. Bozo behavior (Clown face emoji)."

"The reality is, they're both cooked" - Community on X chimes in on xQc defending Dream amid latter's feud with Nicolas Cantu

xQc's take on the controversy has elicited over 577 reactions. One viewer speculated that the Twitch streamer would make a YouTube video based on his recent tweet:

Another user shared their thoughts on Nicolas Cantu's antics:

Meanwhile, according to X user @NIGHTTRAIN7684, Clay and Nicolas Cantu were at fault. They added:

"The issue isn't that we aren't upset about what Nicolas did, but the fact that Dream is only bringing it up now to dig up dirt on Nicolas and to try to shift the focus off of himself makes him just look worse. The reality is, they're both cooked. But Dream failed at trying to shift the blame off himself."

Here are some more fan reactions:

