What are the allegations against Nicolas Cantu? Dream's feud with professional voice actor explored

Twitch streamer and Minecraft content creator Clay "Dream" has leveled some serious accusations against voice actor Nicolas Cantu. The voice actor, recognized for his roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Amazing World of Gumball, and Skull Island (Netflix animated series), is now under scrutiny from the online community after Clay shared some of his past tirades and toxicity.

This article will explore a detailed timeline of events between the two individuals and examine the allegations directed at Nicolas Cantu.

"You physically assaulted me" - Dream calls out Nicolas Cantu, accuses him of assault

The entire controversy unfolded (November 15) when Nicolas Cantu unknowingly interacting with a fake Dream account and made caustic comments, including referring to him as a p**ophile.

Dream promptly corrected the situation by clarifying that Cantu had been engaging with a fraudulent account. In the same post, Clay also accused Cantu of physically assaulting him and even said that the actor had used the "N-word" during his tirade. He said:

"You physically assaulted me, said the n word and other slurs, verbally berated an Uber driver."

YouTuber alleges that Cantu had hit him (Image via X/@dreamwastaken)

In response to this post, Cantu took to his social media to confirm that he did indeed slap Clay and even labeled him a predator. However, he explicitly denied making any racist remarks:

"Yes I slapboxed you in front of the h**s."

Cantu seemingly confesses to assault (Image via X/@ncantu)

Nicolas Cantu seen berating an Uber driver

Clay also posted (November 18) a two-minute video in which Cantu was seen berating both an Uber driver and Clay during a ride. In one segment, he said this to the Uber driver:

"You're retarded. You're f**king down syndrome. I don't give a f**k. You do not understand that your literacy level needs to be brought up from the f**king Mariana Trench..."

Expand Tweet

In the video, Cantu can also be seen being vitriolic towards Clay:

"I think you're a fa**ot."

In one of his posts, Cantu mentioned being intoxicated during the Uber ride and asserted that he had generously tipped the driver. However, it was later revealed that this claim turned out to be false:

YouTuber shares text messages with the Uber driver (Image via X/@Dream)

Clay provided additional context to the situation, alleging that the voice actor had not only assaulted him once but attempted to do so again after the Uber ride was over:

YouTuber alleges a second attempt at assault (Image via X/@Dream)

The latest video has already garnered a range of comments, with many criticizing Nicolas Cantu for not only being rude but also displaying what they believed was unwarranted vitriolic behavior. It remains to be seen if he will issue a response to the latest video.