"I’m not a p*dophile" - Dream accuses Gumball Watterson voice actor of physical assault and racism

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" has made some serious allegations against Nicolas Cantu, an American actor best known for voicing Diego Márquez in Dora and Friends: Into the City! and Gumball Watterson in The Amazing World of Gumball. On November 16, 2023, the 24-year-old took to his alternate X (formerly Twitter) handle to respond to Cantu after the VA called him a p*dophile.

Referring to him as a "s**tty and terrible human," Dream claimed that Cantu physically assaulted him, used the N-word, and "physically berated an Uber driver." He wrote:

"I'm not a p*dophile, no matter how much you joke, but you are a s**tty terrible human. You physically assaulted me, said the N-word and other slurs, verbally berated an Uber driver saying, 'That’s why I’m a famous movie star and you're an Uber driver,' and they were just trying to help you not get arrested. Calling them the R slur and saying your IQ is among geniuses and making racist remarks towards them."

The streamer added that Cantu contacted him privately and apologized, saying he was "drunk and high":

"Then you apologized in Twitter DMs to me because 'you were drunk and high.' You should never treat anyone like that, regardless of circumstance. Crazy how the voice actor from Dora the Explorer, Gumball, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is being racist and replying to fake Dream accounts in his free time."

"This is actually crazy" - Fans react to Dream's allegations against Nicolas Cantu

Dream's accusations against Nicolas Cantu have drawn over 1,000 reactions in less than an hour.

X user @hh_varuna asked him to provide proof for the claims he made:

Meanwhile, another community member expressed concern about X accounts impersonating the YouTuber:

One netizen shared their thoughts on the situation, writing:

"This is actually crazy, oh my god."

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Nicolas Cantu has responded to the allegations, writing that a "false flag event" occurred on his X timeline. He went on to say that Dream should act like an "adult."